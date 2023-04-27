Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      1. Dance
        2. /
      2. Clothing
        3. /
        4. /
      4. Shorts

      Kids Dance Shorts

      Hoodies & SweatshirtsTrousers & TightsTops & T-ShirtsShortsSports Bras
      Kids 
      (0)
      Girls
      Shop by Promotion 
      (0)
      On Sale 
      (0)
      Shop By Price 
      (0)
      Kids Age 
      (0)
      Size Range 
      (0)
      Fleece 
      (0)
      Colour 
      (0)
      Sports 
      (1)
      Dance
      Brand 
      (0)
      Fit 
      (0)
      Length 
      (0)
      Technology 
      (0)
      Benefits 
      (0)
      Material 
      (0)
      Studio Classes 
      (0)
      Rise 
      (0)
      Lined 
      (0)
      More Sizes 
      (0)
      Nike One Leak Protection: Period
      Nike One Leak Protection: Period Older Kids' (Girls') High-Waisted 18cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike One Leak Protection: Period
      Older Kids' (Girls') High-Waisted 18cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
      €44.99
      Nike Sportswear Trend
      Nike Sportswear Trend Older Kids' (Girls') Shorts
      Nike Sportswear Trend
      Older Kids' (Girls') Shorts
      €37.99
      Nike Pro
      Nike Pro Older Kids' (Girls') 8cm (approx.) Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pro
      Older Kids' (Girls') 8cm (approx.) Shorts
      €24.99
      Nike Sportswear Club
      Nike Sportswear Club Older Kids' (Girls') French Terry Shorts
      Nike Sportswear Club
      Older Kids' (Girls') French Terry Shorts
      Nike
      Nike Older Kids' (Girls') 18cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
      Nike
      Older Kids' (Girls') 18cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
      €24.99
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT Older Kids' (Girls') Shorts (Extended Size)
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT
      Older Kids' (Girls') Shorts (Extended Size)
      €24.99
      Nike Sportswear
      Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Boys') Cargo Shorts
      Nike Sportswear
      Older Kids' (Boys') Cargo Shorts
      €37.99
      Nike Dri-FIT One
      Nike Dri-FIT One Older Kids' (Girls') Bike Shorts
      Nike Dri-FIT One
      Older Kids' (Girls') Bike Shorts
      Nike Sportswear
      Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Girls') High-Rise 23cm (approx.) Bike Shorts
      Nike Sportswear
      Older Kids' (Girls') High-Rise 23cm (approx.) Bike Shorts
      Nike Dri-FIT One
      Nike Dri-FIT One Older Kids' (Girls') Training Biker Shorts
      Just In
      Nike Dri-FIT One
      Older Kids' (Girls') Training Biker Shorts
      €34.99