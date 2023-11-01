Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      Girls Fleece Clothing

      Kids 
      (1)
      Girls
      Kids Age 
      (0)
      Shop By Price 
      (0)
      Sale & Offers 
      (0)
      Size Range 
      (0)
      Colour 
      (0)
      Sports 
      (0)
      Technology 
      (0)
      Features 
      (0)
      Benefits 
      (0)
      Fit 
      (0)
      Sleeve Length 
      (0)
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Older Kids' (Girls') Full-Zip Hoodie
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Older Kids' (Girls') Full-Zip Hoodie
      €89.99
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Older Kids' (Girls') Joggers
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Older Kids' (Girls') Joggers
      €79.99
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' (Girls') High-Waisted Trousers
      Just In
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Older Kids' (Girls') High-Waisted Trousers
      €47.99
      Nike Sportswear
      Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Girls') Printed Fleece Hoodie
      Nike Sportswear
      Older Kids' (Girls') Printed Fleece Hoodie
      Nike Air
      Nike Air Older Kids' Trousers
      Nike Air
      Older Kids' Trousers
      Nike ACG Polartec® 'Wolf Tree'
      Nike ACG Polartec® 'Wolf Tree' Older Kids' Trousers
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike ACG Polartec® 'Wolf Tree'
      Older Kids' Trousers
      €79.99
      Nike Club Fleece
      Nike Club Fleece Older Kids' Printed Joggers
      Nike Club Fleece
      Older Kids' Printed Joggers
      €44.99
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' (Girls') Oversized Sweatshirt
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Older Kids' (Girls') Oversized Sweatshirt
      €39.99
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Full-Zip Winterized Hoodie
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Older Kids' Full-Zip Winterized Hoodie
      €59.99
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' (Girls') Loose Trousers
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Older Kids' (Girls') Loose Trousers
      €39.99
      Nike High-Pile Fleece
      Nike High-Pile Fleece Older Kids' (Girls') Therma-FIT Training Jacket
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike High-Pile Fleece
      Older Kids' (Girls') Therma-FIT Training Jacket
      €89.99
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' (Girls') Oversized Full-Zip Hoodie
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Older Kids' (Girls') Oversized Full-Zip Hoodie
      €49.99
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' (Girls') Oversized Full-Zip Hoodie
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Older Kids' (Girls') Oversized Full-Zip Hoodie
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Pullover Hoodie
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Older Kids' Pullover Hoodie
      €49.99
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Older Kids' (Girls') Full-Zip Hoodie (Extended Size)
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Older Kids' (Girls') Full-Zip Hoodie (Extended Size)
      €89.99
      Nike ACG Polar Fleece Jacket
      Nike ACG Polar Fleece Jacket Younger Kids' Jacket
      Nike ACG Polar Fleece Jacket
      Younger Kids' Jacket
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Joggers
      Bestseller
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Older Kids' Joggers
      €39.99
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Joggers
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Older Kids' Joggers
      €44.99
      Nike Sportswear
      Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Girls') Oversized Fleece Trousers
      Just In
      Nike Sportswear
      Older Kids' (Girls') Oversized Fleece Trousers
      €47.99
      Nike Sportswear
      Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Girls') Oversized Fleece Pullover Hoodie
      Just In
      Nike Sportswear
      Older Kids' (Girls') Oversized Fleece Pullover Hoodie
      €59.99
      Nike
      Nike Baby (0–9M) Full-Zip Overall
      Nike
      Baby (0–9M) Full-Zip Overall
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Sweatshirt
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Older Kids' Sweatshirt
      €39.99
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' (Girls') Long-Sleeve Funnel-Neck Top
      Just In
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Older Kids' (Girls') Long-Sleeve Funnel-Neck Top
      €49.99
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' (Girls') Loose Trousers
      Just In
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Older Kids' (Girls') Loose Trousers
      €47.99