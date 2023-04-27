Football tracksuits: play at your peak
Whether you're warming up, cooling down or powering through—our football tracksuits will keep you protected. With streamlined silhouettes, you can train or play without distractions. Cheering on your squad from the sidelines? Check out oversized designs made for layering. You'll appreciate practical touches like zip-up pockets to safely store your essentials. You can also count on comfort-enhancing features like zip guards under your chin.
Because playing the beautiful game usually works up a sweat, we make Nike football tracksuits from high-performance fabrics. Our Dri-FIT fibres wick away moisture from your skin and bring it to the surface so it can evaporate fast, keeping you cool and focused for longer. And when it's time to shed those layers, look out for practical ankle zips that mean you don't even have to remove your boots.
At Nike, we've always believed young sports players deserve top-quality apparel. That's why we make our junior Nike training football kits from the same pro-quality fabrics we use for our adults range. Plus, because youngsters love to channel their heroes, you'll find football team tracksuits inspired by leading international clubs.
Protecting the future of our planet is a team effort, and at Nike we're committed to doing our part. Wherever we can, we make our apparel with recycled polyester spun from plastic bottles diverted from landfill and nylon yarn recycled from materials like old carpets and fishing nets. We're not at our goal yet, but we're getting there. To join us, choose football tracksuits with the Sustainable Materials tag.