Fleece sweatpants and joggers: super-soft pairs for comfortable workouts
Elevate your game with high-performance fleece joggers. Snug jersey and French Terry fabrics provide reliable warmth and next-level cosiness. Plus, our fleece is stretchy, so your pair will move with you. Elasticated waistbands with inner drawcords let you personalise your fit. And if you're shopping for a junior athlete, you'll find kids' fleece sweatpants in comfy cuts that coordinate with hoodies and sweatshirts. Getting ready for sports day has never been so easy.
We design our fleece joggers so you can move with total freedom. Plus, we've made them roomy through the seat and thighs for comfort. Look out for pairs with tapered bottoms and cuffed ankles for a streamlined look. Or, for a more relaxed vibe, choose one of our open-hem silhouettes. Flat seams help prevent chafing while you move. Meanwhile, pockets at the sides and back give you plenty of room to stash your essentials.
Enjoy a cosy feel on cold-weather days in pairs crafted from midweight brushed fleece. Think smooth on the outside and soft on the inside. For comfort minus the bulk, reach for our Tech Fleece joggers. The lightweight material effectively traps warmth without weighing you down. If things are heating up, opt for designs made with Nike Dri-FIT technology. This innovative fabric wicks sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation to keep you fresh and dry. When the temperature plummets, reach for our Therma-FIT bottoms. This acclaimed material helps manage your body's natural heat, so you stay snug.
Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards a zero-carbon and zero-waste future. To join us, choose our fleece joggers with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.