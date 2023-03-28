Skip to main content
|

      Nike Sportswear
      Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Boys') Tracksuit
      Nike Sportswear
      Older Kids' (Boys') Tracksuit
      €69.99
      Nike Air
      Nike Air Toddler Tracksuit
      Nike Air
      Toddler Tracksuit
      €54.99
      England Strike
      England Strike Younger Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Hooded Football Tracksuit
      England Strike
      Younger Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Hooded Football Tracksuit
      €74.99
      F.C. Barcelona Strike
      F.C. Barcelona Strike Younger Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Tracksuit
      F.C. Barcelona Strike
      Younger Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Tracksuit
      €74.99
      Nike Sportswear
      Nike Sportswear Older Kids' Tracksuit
      Nike Sportswear
      Older Kids' Tracksuit
      €64.99
      Nike Sportswear
      Nike Sportswear Older Kids' Tracksuit
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Sportswear
      Older Kids' Tracksuit
      €54.99
      Nike Sportswear
      Nike Sportswear Older Kids' Tracksuit
      Nike Sportswear
      Older Kids' Tracksuit
      €54.99
      Paris Saint-Germain Strike Away
      Paris Saint-Germain Strike Away Baby/Toddler Jordan Dri-FIT Hooded Football Tracksuit
      Paris Saint-Germain Strike Away
      Baby/Toddler Jordan Dri-FIT Hooded Football Tracksuit
      €64.99
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy Older Kids' Knit Football Tracksuit
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy
      Older Kids' Knit Football Tracksuit
      €59.99
      England Strike
      England Strike Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Hooded Football Tracksuit
      England Strike
      Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Hooded Football Tracksuit
      €99.99
      Paris Saint-Germain Strike
      Paris Saint-Germain Strike Baby Nike Dri-FIT Football Tracksuit
      Paris Saint-Germain Strike
      Baby Nike Dri-FIT Football Tracksuit
      €64.99
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy23
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy23 Kids' Football Tracksuit
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy23
      Kids' Football Tracksuit
      €64.99
      Paris Saint-Germain Strike
      Paris Saint-Germain Strike Younger Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Knit Football Tracksuit
      Paris Saint-Germain Strike
      Younger Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Knit Football Tracksuit
      €74.99
      Chelsea F.C. Academy Pro
      Chelsea F.C. Academy Pro Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Tracksuit
      Sustainable Materials
      Chelsea F.C. Academy Pro
      Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Tracksuit
      €69.99
      Milwaukee Bucks Courtside
      Milwaukee Bucks Courtside Older Kids' Nike NBA Tracksuit
      Milwaukee Bucks Courtside
      Older Kids' Nike NBA Tracksuit
      €114.99
      F.C. Barcelona Strike
      F.C. Barcelona Strike Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Tracksuit
      F.C. Barcelona Strike
      Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Tracksuit
      €99.99
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' (Girls') Trousers
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Older Kids' (Girls') Trousers
      €39.99
      F.C. Barcelona Strike
      F.C. Barcelona Strike Baby Nike Dri-FIT Football Tracksuit
      F.C. Barcelona Strike
      Baby Nike Dri-FIT Football Tracksuit
      €64.99
      Paris Saint-Germain Strike Fourth
      Paris Saint-Germain Strike Fourth Older Kids' Jordan Dri-FIT Woven Football Tracksuit
      Sustainable Materials
      Paris Saint-Germain Strike Fourth
      Older Kids' Jordan Dri-FIT Woven Football Tracksuit
      €99.99
      Liverpool F.C. Strike Away
      Liverpool F.C. Strike Away Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Hooded Football Tracksuit
      Liverpool F.C. Strike Away
      Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Hooded Football Tracksuit
      €99.99
      F.C. Barcelona Strike
      F.C. Barcelona Strike Younger Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Knit Football Tracksuit
      F.C. Barcelona Strike
      Younger Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Knit Football Tracksuit
      €74.99
      Inter Milan Strike
      Inter Milan Strike Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Hooded Tracksuit
      Inter Milan Strike
      Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Hooded Tracksuit
      €99.99
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' (Girls') Full-Zip Hoodie
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Older Kids' (Girls') Full-Zip Hoodie
      €49.99
      Paris Saint-Germain Strike
      Paris Saint-Germain Strike Baby/Toddler Nike Dri-FIT Hooded Football Tracksuit
      Paris Saint-Germain Strike
      Baby/Toddler Nike Dri-FIT Hooded Football Tracksuit
      €64.99

      Boys' tracksuits: support for every sport

      From challenging warm-ups to intense training sessions, our boys' tracksuits will keep them comfortable and supported. Choose from high-tech fabrics that are built to last and a range of fits for easy movement. Whatever their sport, whatever the weather, our versatile tracksuits for boys will help them play at their best.

      Keep them cosy

      For cool-weather training, boys need tracksuits that will keep them warm. Our fleece tracksuits for boys are fuzzy on the inside, giving them a soft and cosy feel. Hoodies made from smooth knit fabric also help to keep in the heat, providing all-day comfort when the temperature drops. Opt for boys' tracksuit jackets with full zips to give them the power to customise their coverage. Our track jackets are easy to put on and take off, so boys can change quickly.

      Get a secure fit

      Boys' tracksuit bottoms with elastic waistbands and drawcords let them create a fit that feels just right. With snug waistbands keeping them secure during training, they can stay focused and have fun. For a casual, relaxed feel, they'll love the standard fit of our tracksuits for boys. Meanwhile, our tracksuit tops with ribbed fabric on the cuffs and hem always stay in place. And when they want to show off their sneakers, choose bottoms with a tapered design that gets slimmer around the ankles.

      Stay cool in tracksuits for boys

      When the mercury rises, keeping them cool is essential. Nike Dri-FIT Technology uses fabric that wicks sweat away from the skin, helping them to concentrate on their training. And tracksuits with woven nylon fabric are thin and lightweight—ideal for whenever they push themselves to the maximum. Mesh-lined pockets help reduce bulk, so boys feel light on their feet. Plus, our mesh lining also increases ventilation, helping them to stay comfortable throughout the seasons.

      Securely stash essentials

      Whether they're on their way to training or heading home from a game, we've made sure they have somewhere to stash their stuff. Our tracksuit bottoms with side pockets make it easy for them to keep phones and keys secure. But they're not just great for storage—track jacket pockets are perfect for keeping hands warm before and after sessions. And for extra coverage on chilly days, choose track jackets with thumbholes in the sleeves.

      Boys' tracksuits created for sport, perfect for everyday

      Kids need freedom, and Nike tracksuits for boys are designed with ease of movement in mind. Knit fabric has the right amount of stretch, so they can move easily and naturally, whatever sport they're practising. And when they're not competing, that's where versatility comes in. Our tracksuit tops offer grab-and-go layers for extra warmth when they're out and about. Choose a tracksuit set for a coordinated look, or separates for an easy, athletic style.