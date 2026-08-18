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ACG Trousers & Tights

(24)
ACG 'High Stakes'
ACG 'High Stakes' Men's Hiking Trousers
Recycled Materials
ACG 'High Stakes'
Men's Hiking Trousers
€ 114,99
ACG Dolomiti
ACG Dolomiti Men's Trousers
Recycled Materials
ACG Dolomiti
Men's Trousers
€ 99,99
ACG Dolomiti
ACG Dolomiti Women's Trousers
Bestseller
ACG Dolomiti
Women's Trousers
€ 99,99
ACG Five Towers
ACG Five Towers Zip-Off Trousers
Recycled Materials
ACG Five Towers
Zip-Off Trousers
€ 164,99
Nike ACG 'Trailwind'
Nike ACG 'Trailwind' Men's Storm-FIT ADV Waterproof Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG 'Trailwind'
Men's Storm-FIT ADV Waterproof Trousers
€ 139,99
Nike ACG 'Mystery Lights'
Nike ACG 'Mystery Lights' Storm-FIT ADV Bibs
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG 'Mystery Lights'
Storm-FIT ADV Bibs
€ 449,99
Nike ACG 'Wolf Tree'
Nike ACG 'Wolf Tree' Men's Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG 'Wolf Tree'
Men's Trousers
€ 124,99
ACG Skull Peak
ACG Skull Peak Storm-FIT Dolomite Trousers
Recycled Materials
ACG Skull Peak
Storm-FIT Dolomite Trousers
€ 399,99
ACG Wolf Grid
ACG Wolf Grid Men's Therma-FIT Hiking Trousers
Recycled Materials
ACG Wolf Grid
Men's Therma-FIT Hiking Trousers
€ 89,99
ACG Tuff Fleece
ACG Tuff Fleece Trousers
ACG Tuff Fleece
Trousers
€ 94,99
Nike ACG 'Smith Summit'
Nike ACG 'Smith Summit' Men's UV-Protective Repel Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG 'Smith Summit'
Men's UV-Protective Repel Trousers
€ 194,99
ACG Lava Flow
ACG Lava Flow Therma-FIT ADV Trousers
Recycled Materials
ACG Lava Flow
Therma-FIT ADV Trousers
€ 249,99
ACG Lava Loops
ACG Lava Loops Men's Dri-FIT ADV 1/2-Length Trail Running Tights
Recycled Materials
ACG Lava Loops
Men's Dri-FIT ADV 1/2-Length Trail Running Tights
€ 84,99
Nike ACG
Nike ACG Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 7/8 Trail Running Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 7/8 Trail Running Leggings
€ 94,99
Nike ACG
Nike ACG Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 10cm (approx) Trail Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 10cm (approx) Trail Running Shorts
€ 69,99
Inter Milan 'Wolf Tree' Plus SE
Inter Milan 'Wolf Tree' Plus SE Nike ACG Soccer Fleece Trousers
Recycled Materials
Inter Milan 'Wolf Tree' Plus SE
Nike ACG Soccer Fleece Trousers
€ 149,99
Inter Milan 'Canwell Glacier' SE
Inter Milan 'Canwell Glacier' SE Men's Nike ACG Therma-FIT ADV Football Bottoms
Recycled Materials
Inter Milan 'Canwell Glacier' SE
Men's Nike ACG Therma-FIT ADV Football Bottoms
€ 179,99
Nike Lunar Ray
Nike Lunar Ray Men's Dri-FIT ADV Running Tights
Recycled Materials
Nike Lunar Ray
Men's Dri-FIT ADV Running Tights
€ 109,99
Nike ACG 'Lunar Ray'
Nike ACG 'Lunar Ray' Men's Dri-FIT ADV Trail Running Tights
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG 'Lunar Ray'
Men's Dri-FIT ADV Trail Running Tights
€ 109,99
ACG Dawn Range
ACG Dawn Range Men's Dri-FIT Trail Running Trousers
Recycled Materials
ACG Dawn Range
Men's Dri-FIT Trail Running Trousers
€ 104,99
Nike ACG 'Wolf Tree'
Nike ACG 'Wolf Tree' Women's Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG 'Wolf Tree'
Women's Trousers
€ 124,99
ACG 'Tuff Fleece'
ACG 'Tuff Fleece' Dri-FIT Pants
Recycled Materials
ACG 'Tuff Fleece'
Dri-FIT Pants
€ 104,99
ACG High Stakes
ACG High Stakes Women's Hiking Trousers
Recycled Materials
ACG High Stakes
Women's Hiking Trousers
€ 114,99
ACG Smith Summit
ACG Smith Summit Women's Zip-Off Trousers
Recycled Materials
ACG Smith Summit
Women's Zip-Off Trousers
30% off

Nike ACG tights & trousers: scale every challenge with ease

Wind and rain are no match for Nike ACG trousers. Whether you're scaling a mountain or smashing your park run, our technology puts you at the top of your game. We're talking stretchy fabric that allows you to move with ease, along with heat-locking fibres that keep your muscles cosy. On the chilliest days, reach for trousers featuring Nike Therma-FIT ADV technology. This combines heat-regulating fabric with advanced engineering to help keep you warm in cold-weather conditions—from taped seams to stretchy cuffs and plush fleece. That means you stay cosy without excess bulk, so nothing is holding you back.


Stay dry in a downpour when you choose ACG trousers with a water-repellent finish. Styles with zipped pockets help keep your belongings dry, too. Elasticated waistbands create a comfortable fit and stop moisture from creeping in when you're on the move. Look out for sturdy belt loops that can be used to attach a carabiner—so you have everything you need for the challenge ahead. For added durability, go for trousers with reinforced patches at the knees, which give you added resistance to abrasion during extended wear. You'll spot our iconic Nike Swoosh across the collection, bringing a premium pop to your outfit. And sizes for all ages mean that everyone can be part of the expedition.


Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards zero carbon and zero waste to help protect the future of sport. To join us, choose Nike ACG trousers with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.