|Women's Numeric Size
|20
|22
|24
|26
|28
|30
|32
|34
|36
|38
|40
|42
|Alpha Size
|XS
|S
|S
|M
|L
|L
|XL
|XXL
|EU
|109-116 cm
|116-127 cm
|26
|28
|30
|32
|34
|36
|38
|40
|42
|44
|Bust (in.)
|22.5 - 23.5
|23.5 - 25
|28.5 - 30.5
|30.5 - 32.5
|32.5 - 34.5
|34.5 - 36.5
|36.5 - 38.5
|38.5 - 40.5
|40.5 - 42.5
|42.5 - 44.5
|44.5 - 46.5
|46.5 - 48.5
|Waist (in.)
|21.75 - 22.25
|22.25 - 22.75
|22.75 - 24
|24 - 25.5
|25.5 - 27
|27 - 28.5
|28.5 - 30
|30 - 31.5
|31.5 - 33
|33 - 34.5
|34.5 - 36
|36 - 37.5
|Hip (in.)
|23.5 - 24.5
|24.5 - 26
|31.5 - 33.25
|33.25 - 35
|35 - 36.75
|36.75 - 38.5
|38.5 - 40
|40 - 41.5
|41.5 - 43
|43 - 44.5
|44.5 - 46
|46 - 47.5
|Torso (in.)
|39.5 - 41.5
|41.5 - 43.5
|55.25 - 57
|57 - 58.75
|58.75 - 60.5
|60.5 - 62.25
|62.25 - 64
|64 - 65.75
|65.75 - 67.5
|67.5 - 69.25
|69.25 - 71
|71 - 72.75
Women's Performance Swimwear
The measurements on the size chart are body measurements. Find your correct size in the chart below.
Scroll horizontally to see more sizes.
|Size
|XS
|S
|M
|L
|XL
|XXL
|Performance Equivalent
|26
|28-30
|32
|34-36
|38
|40
|Bust (in.)
|31.5 - 33.5
|33.5 - 35.5
|35.5 - 37.5
|37.5 - 40.5
|40.5 - 43.5
|43.5 - 46.5
|Waist (in.)
|24 - 26
|26 - 28
|28 - 30
|30 - 33
|33 - 36
|36 - 39
|Hip (in.)
|34.5 - 36.5
|36.5 - 38.5
|38.5 - 40.5
|40.5 - 43.5
|43.5 - 46.5
|46.5 - 49.5
|Torso (in.)
|55 - 57.75
|57.75 - 60.5
|60.5 - 63.25
|63.25 - 66
|66 - 68.5
|68.5 - 70.25
Fit Tips
If you're on the borderline between two sizes, order the smaller size for a tighter fit or the larger size for a looser fit.
If your body measurements for hips and waist correspond to two different suggested sizes, order the one indicated by your hip measurement.
How To Measure
- BUST: Measure around the fullest part of your bust, keeping the measuring tape horizontal.
- WAIST: Measure around the narrowest part (typically where your body bends side to side), keeping the tape horizontal.
- HIPS: Measure around the fullest part of your hips, keeping the tape horizontal.
- TORSO: Measure from the high point of your shoulder (between your neck base and shoulder joint) over the fullest part of your bust, through your legs and up your back to the starting point.