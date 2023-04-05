Experts Explain Why to Include Shoulder Mobility Exercises in Warm-Ups

Shoulder mobility is "really critical", said Allison Brown, PhD, DPT, and an assistant professor of physiotherapy at the Rutgers School of Health Professions. "Your shoulder joint is designed to be mobile", she said.

If you play a sport that requires you to rely on your shoulders regularly, like swimming, volleyball, tennis or baseball, you need "lots of mobility to position your arm where you need it", Brown said.

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Without good shoulder mobility, you could end up with subpar performance, she said.

But, shoulder mobility is more important than enabling higher performance—a lack of shoulder mobility also increases your risk of injury, Lee said.

"With any joint in the body and particularly with the shoulder, it's important to keep the range of motion functioning because you can not only cause or predispose yourself to injury in that joint, if you don't have full mobility, it can impact neighbouring joints like the neck and elbow", he said.

Not having good shoulder mobility "is setting yourself up for rotator cuff tears as well", Brown said. She noted that impingement, which is inflammation that happens when a tendon rubs on the shoulder blade, can also be an issue.