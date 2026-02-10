University Homecoming Meets Pop Culture in Nike and Nigo's Culminating Air Force 3 Release

"Nigo [brings] an unbelievable amount of depth to each creative element that allowed us to be very playful with how we executed his vision", says Leo Sandino-Taylor, VP for Global Energy Marketing at Nike. "He's an absolute master of his craft".

The Nike x Nigo models infuse the fan-favourite silhouette with pop culture references that are personally significant to the designer and have served as influential to his creations over his several-decades-long career.

Nigo is a creator whose vision, curation and aesthetic appeal to multiple generations. He is just as known for his modern runway designs as for his early work when he emerged on the Tokyo streetwear scene in the early 1990s.

With this last release comes one final reimagining of the shoe that the designer has long considered a personal favourite. "The AF3 is a hidden masterpiece that I remember loving at the time", Nigo says. "Through my first collaboration with Nike, I want[ed] to reintroduce everyone to its magnificence".