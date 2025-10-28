Nike x Jacquemus Introduces Waffle-Patterned Sole in Moon Shoe Redesign
Product news
Superstar French designer Jacquemus reimagines a groundbreaking Nike trainer for the first time.
- In their fourth collaboration, Nike and French fashion designer Simon Porte Jacquemus redesigned Nike's iconic Moon Shoe for the first time.
- The original shoe was groundbreaking, introducing the waffle-patterned sole.
- The Nike x Jacquemus Moon Shoe honours this heritage, while giving way to a sleeker, lower-to-the-ground design. The shoes come in three styles and feature ruching on the upper, the Jacquemus logo and a leather Swoosh.
- The Nike x Jacquemus Moon Shoe became available at Jacquemus.com on 29 September 2025, and at SNKRS and select Nike retail locations on 6 October 2025.
While visiting the archives at Nike’s Oregon headquarters three years ago, French fashion designer Simon Porte Jacquemus encountered the hand-built Moon Shoe for the first time. Although this racing trainer is from the 1970s, Jacquemus found its minimal design timeless and modern.
He had already collaborated with Nike on the Air Max 1, J Force 1 and Air Humara footwear and apparel. Now, he wanted to partner on the first reimagining of this groundbreaking sneaker.
He had big shoes to fill. In the 1970s, Nike co-founder Bill Bowerman had been looking for a way to offer athletes better grip without weighing them down. Experimenting, he poured liquid rubber into his waffle iron – and a new kind of trainer sole was born.
This sole became a prototype for racing shoes worn at the 1972 US Olympic Trials. They earned the name, "Moon Shoes", from the crater-like imprints they left on the ground. Soon, the new sole appeared in Nike’s 1975 Waffle Trainer, the company’s first blockbuster success.
In redesigning the Moon Shoe, Jacquemus wanted to update its design while honouring its heritage. Naturally, his new version, the Nike x Jacquemus Moon Shoe, retains a waffle-patterned sole. The Nike Grind outsole is made from recycled manufacturing materials and end-of-life shoes.
With the silhouette, Jacquemus has truly made his mark. The new shoes are sleek, torpedo-shaped and low to the ground. The nylon upper includes ruching, plus a leather Swoosh and heel counter. Meanwhile, the tongue, heel and sockliner bear the Jacquemus logo. Three colourways are available: Alabaster (white and black), Off-Noir (black and white) and University Red (red and white).
The new shoe debuted at Jacquemus’ spring 2025 runway show in Paris. It became available at Jacquemus.com as of 29 September 2025, and at SNKRS and select Nike retail locations on 6 October 2025.