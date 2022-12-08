Is Gherkin Juice Good for You? A Dietitian Explains Its Potential Benefits

Limited research has been done to examine whether or not pickle juice can help alleviate muscle cramps or rehydrate, for that matter. The hypothesis as to why pickle juice may help is due to the fact that it's high in sodium and vinegar-based. When sweat, which contains sodium, is lost during a workout, it's important to replenish with electrolytes to prevent muscle cramps and dehydration.

A randomised clinical control trial, published in a 2009 issue of the Journal of Athletic Training, examined electrolyte changes in the blood after consuming three different fluids: pickle juice, water and a common carbohydrate-electrolyte solution. This study had a small sample size consisting of nine men, but researchers found that there were no significant differences in electrolyte concentrations among the different beverages.

In 2010, a research article published in the Journal of Medicine and Science in Sports and Exercise looked at whether or not pickle juice shortens the duration of muscle cramps. In this small-scale study (again, only nine participants), muscle cramps were induced in nine men who were in a fluid deficit. Following nerve stimulation and muscle cramping, participants consumed either a small amount of pickle juice or deionised water (water without ions).

The study found that pickle juice shortened the duration of cramps compared to water and relieved cramps faster than when water or nothing was consumed. The interesting part of this study was that changes in electrolyte levels were not significant, meaning it was probably not the pickle juice's electrolyte content that affected the muscle cramps.

If electrolytes were not the solution to shortening muscle cramps, researchers assumed that there had to be another mechanism at play. In that same 2010 research article, it was suggested that the effect pickle juice had on muscle cramps was due to its acetic acid (vinegar) content. It's thought—though, there's still not enough research to support this idea—that the sour taste of acetic acid stimulates the nervous system receptors at the back of the throat. This, in theory, triggers a reflex that increases what's called inhibitory neurotransmitter activity. Inhibitory neurotransmitters block messages (like a message telling a muscle cell to contract) from being carried throughout the nervous system By inhibiting neurotransmitter activity, muscle cramps are reduced.