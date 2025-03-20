If doing the laundry is your most dreaded household chore, this suggestion is probably music to your ears. For laundry such as dirty workout clothes, washing after every wear is a must. But this is not the case with a hoodie. Washing it only after you wear it five or six times is perfectly fine.

Generally speaking, the more you wash and throw clothing into the dryer, the quicker it fades. Frequent washing can also cause fabrics to lose their shape and colour or cause them to bobble, which is when the threads break down and form those annoying little fluffy balls. So when it comes to cleaning your hoodie, less is more. If you're concerned about how it smells between washes, consider using anti-odour fabric spray to neutralise odours.