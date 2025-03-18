How to style a hoodie 

However you'd define your personal style, odds are that you have a hooded sweatshirt sitting in one drawer or another. This sporty-meets-cosy staple isn't just for lounging on the sofa or throwing on post-training, it's a fashion statement all by itself. Nike's range of hoodies, from colourful to sleek, allows you to go about your day in comfort and style.

What looks good with a hoodie? It all depends on where you're planning to wear it. You can hit the gym with a simple grey hoodie styled over a fitted top and paired with leggings or matching joggers. For occasions when you want to be more playful, layer it under a colourful fleece jacket or wear it with a tennis skirt—these ageless combinations feel fresh when you pick the right pieces. The key to pulling off a good hoodie outfit is to balance your proportions. Use an oversized silhouette to counter fitted bottoms or try a cropped style paired with relaxed joggers. You can colour-coordinate a matching ensemble for a sleeker look or try a bold sweatshirt to make a neutral outfit pop.

Below, find four easy outfit ideas for styling a hoodie in a way that feels true to you.