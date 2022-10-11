How to Skateboard for Beginners

Skateboarding is a sport that requires skill, coordination and balance. But it's also incredibly fun and exhilarating—and worth learning, even in adulthood, said Joe Eberling, founder of The US Skateboard Education Association and a USSEA-certified skateboard educator.

He explained that it has a similar learning curve to any other sport. "Age is no barrier. The physical abilities used to skateboard—standing, balancing and pushing against the ground—are the same [abilities] as used in sports like ice skating and roller skating, both of which are learnt by adults of all ages".

Eberling said that while enlisting the expertise of a certified coach or skateboard professional is a new boarder's best bet when it comes to learning to ride properly, athletes can also learn the basics on their own—so long as they have the right equipment and can legally skateboard in the allotted space. (It's important to note that some counties prohibit skateboarding in certain areas, so check your county's laws before heading out.)

And while you might not be airborne on a skateboard just yet, it's important to gear up in the right protective equipment prior to starting. This includes a helmet, knee and elbow pads, and wrist wraps or pads. Read on to learn about how to get riding and the best equipment to buy to learn to skateboard.