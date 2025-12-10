If you're pressed for time, it's understandable to want to get the most out of your workout. The American Heart Association recommends that adults get at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity physical activity and two days of muscle-strengthening activity. But Gozo says you don't need to choose between cardio and strength training.

Tip: you'll know when you're at a moderate intensity when your heart rate is elevated and you break a sweat, the CDC says. You should also be able to talk but not sing the words to your favourite song.

As a sample weekly workout, moderate-intensity activities can range from brisk walking to gardening to tennis to biking.

Ultimately, the right workout routine offers a mix of cardio and strength training, giving you the best of both worlds. "I don't ever believe in a one-size-fits-all [approach], but I do advocate for everyone to get at least some form of strength or resistance training at least three times a week for 20 to 30 minutes", Gozo says. "Specifically, any sort of weight-bearing exercises that feel a level of seven or more out of 10—10 being the hardest".

For cardio, Gozo says that "everyone should be moving more", especially if you sit at a desk at work. "If you have a sedentary job, I recommend doing some form of cardio for an additional two or three days out of the week, in addition to your strength training", Gozo says. "That could be as simple as a 30-minute walk outside".