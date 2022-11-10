How to Hand Wash Clothes
Product Care
Hand washing can keep your clothes in top condition. Check out these tips for hand washing clothes in the sink or bath.
Supplies
- Laundry detergent
- Stain remover (optional)
Tools
- Sink or bath
- Clothes line
Hand washing is a quick, easy and cost-effective way to wash all types of garments, including workout apparel, sports bras, everyday clothing and accessories.
While hand washing is often recommended on the care instructions for delicate fabrics like silk, cashmere and wool, it can be beneficial for many kinds of fabric, including polyester and nylon. Because hand washing is more gentle than machine washing, it can help lengthen the lifespan of your clothing.
For example, when you wash a garment by hand, you don't have to worry about potential snags and tears that can occur in a washing machine with a centre agitator. Plus, hand washing is a useful skill if you don't have access to a washing machine.
Here's how to effectively hand wash clothing in six easy steps.
How to Hand Wash Clothes
- Read the care instructions on the garment to determine the appropriate water temperature. Hot water tends to work best for removing oil and dirt from clothing but it can be too harsh on certain fabrics. When in doubt (or if the clothing doesn't have a tag), use cool or lukewarm water.
- Pretreat any stains with a homemade or shop-bought stain remover. Soak the clothes in the solution for up to an hour.
(Related: How to Get Stains Out of White Tops)
- Fill up a clean sink with water at the appropriate temperature. If washing a large load of laundry, you can use your bath instead.
- Add a teaspoon of laundry detergent and swish the water around with your hands until suds appear. You can use the same detergent as you would for machine washing but if you are washing fabrics that require special care, you may want to opt for a delicate detergent, such as a wool wash.
- Submerge the clothes and gently swish them in the sudsy water. You don't need to scrub the items, as this can damage the material. Soak the clothes for up to an hour, then remove them and drain the sink.
- Refill the sink with cool or lukewarm water and submerge the garments to rinse out any suds. Swish the items until they are free of soap. You may have to drain the sink and repeat this step until the water runs clear.
How to Hand Dry Clothes
- Drain the sink and press the garment into the wall of the basin to get rid of excess water. Avoid harsh movements like wringing or squeezing, as this can damage and stretch the material.
- Lay a towel flat on the floor and place the item on top of it. Then, roll the towel, pressing down or stepping on the towel so it absorbs moisture from the garment. When you unroll the towel, the clothing will still be damp.
- Hang the clothing on a drying rack or clothes line, ideally in a location with sufficient airflow. It's best to place coloured garments in indirect sunlight to avoid any fading but white clothing can be dried in direct sunlight.
Frequently Asked Questions
What Clothes Should I Hand Wash?
Generally speaking, you can wash any item of clothing by hand. Some items, such as delicates, require hand washing. For example, wool jumpers should be hand washed, as they can stretch and become misshapen in the washing machine. Other fabrics that would benefit from hand washing include silk, cashmere and lace.
Should I Hand Wash My Clothing in the Sink or Bath?
Whether you wash clothing in the sink or bath depends on the size of the garment or load of laundry. Small sinks are more efficient to fill but you may be limited to washing one piece of clothing at a time. If you're washing a larger item or a load of laundry, you may want to use a bath.
What Detergent Do You Use to Hand Wash Clothes?
You can use standard laundry detergent to hand wash clothes. For delicate items, consider using a delicate detergent.
Words by Hannah Singleton