Best running trousers by Nike
Buying guide
Whether you love baggy joggers or prefer the fit and feel of compression leggings, these top Nike running trousers can power your next run.
Sure, you can technically go for a run in your old joggers or yoga leggings, but a pair of running trousers designed for the task is a wardrobe staple for any runner looking to boost comfort (bye-bye chafing) and performance.
With so many running trousers options on the market, it's helpful to get insight from the professionals. Below, Nike product line managers Patrick Richie and Meg Croze help you choose the best running trousers, whether you're a marathoner or picking up running for the first time.
Which type of trousers is best for running?
The best running trousers are made from a moisture-wicking fabric to keep you cool and dry. But the decision comes down to the kind of running you'll be doing (for example, track or trail), the temperature and weather conditions, and your own fit and style preferences.
What type of trousers do track runners wear?
Track runners, whether sprinters or long-distance, usually opt for sleeker running leggings or tights that are lightweight and form-fitting, allowing for unrestricted movement. Some elite athletes prefer compression leggings or running leggings that provide extra support to the muscles.
Is it better to run in joggers or leggings?
"Both silhouettes can be great for running", Croze says, so the choice comes down to personal preference. Track athletes or runners going for speed may want to opt for leggings to prevent drag from excess fabric. On the other hand, if you're not worried about your time or prefer a looser fit and more airflow around your legs, you may want joggers.
Ahead, Richie and Croze share the best Nike running trousers for every situation—whether you're looking for compressive leggings or a pair of relaxed fit trousers for trail runs.
Best running trousers by Nike
1.The best water-resistant running trousers
If you're looking for running trousers that can withstand harsh weather conditions, look for running trousers with Nike Storm-FIT technology, a breathable, waterproof fabric designed to withstand wind and water.
For men, the Nike Phenom Men's Storm-FIT Running Trousers feature stretchy cuffs at the bottom to keep legs warm and zip pockets on the sides and back to keep a phone and other essentials safe and dry. Or, if you prefer a tighter fit, the Nike Running Division Men's Dri-FIT ADV Running Tights, which wick away sweat and rain, might be the choice for you.
For women, the Nike Storm-FIT Women's Running trousers have zipped vents at the hem and a soft adjustable waistband to customise your fit. They can be worn on their own or layered with leggings underneath for cold, wet winter runs, while reflective design details help with visibility.
2.The best compression running trousers
Some runners prefer to go beyond running leggings or tights and opt for compression leggings to support the leg muscles and glutes. (While studies are mixed, some runners believe this can improve their performance by increasing blood flow and reducing muscle fatigue.)
For a versatile option that you can also wear for tough lifting sessions, try the Nike Pro Dri-FIT Men's 3/4 Tights. Or, for compression running trousers fit for your next race, the Nike AeroSwift Men's Dri-FIT ADV Running Tights will give you a snug fit, high performance and pockets to hold race-day essentials.
Many people also find that compression leggings are the best running trousers for cold weather as they're often made from thicker materials that insulate you from the cold and help retain body heat.
3.The best running trousers for the trail
"Nike Trail Dawn Range Men's Dri-FIT Running Trousers are the best option for trail runners", Richie says. (Croze suggests this extended sizing style for women, too.) Nike created these stretchy, lightweight trousers based on insight from trail runners to include everything they need, including extra storage for long runs off the beaten track. "They have a tapered, relaxed fit and are adjustable at the hem for the ever-changing conditions and terrain of the trail", Richie says.
For more compressive and supportive leggings for trail running, the Nike Trail Go Women's Firm-Support High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with Pockets offers trail-ready features—including a whopping six pockets, a carabiner, a mesh pocket to hold your top if you get hot and a detachable pack to fit the essentials.
4.The best running trousers for track runners
"Track athletes can opt for the Nike Challenger Track Club Men's Dri-FIT Running Trousers, which include zip-secured pockets, and elastic bungees on the ankles so runners can get the trousers on and off over their competition shoes", Richie says. For track athletes looking for speed and high performance, he suggests Nike AeroSwift Men's Dri-FIT ADV Running Trousers and leggings, made from ultra-lightweight materials. "The extended size options of these trousers means they're a great option for women, too", Croze adds.
5.The best running trousers for versatility
If you're looking for running trousers that can go beyond the track, Croze suggests the lightweight tapered Women's Swift Mid-Rise Trousers. They're sweat-wicking and have a secure, legging-style waistband and hidden drawcord so they won't fall down when you're running (or running around town).
"If you prefer a compressive fit, try the Nike Go Women's Firm-Support High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings with Pockets", Croze says. Wear them for treadmill workouts, trail runs, strength workouts or active recovery days. They're sweat-wicking and supportive and feature an impressive six pockets.
Richie suggests the versatile Nike Phenom Men's Dri-FIT Woven Running Trousers for men. A few standout features include the stretchy, sweat-wicking woven fabric, a sweat-proof pocket for your phone, plus reflective design elements to increase visibility.
Words by Kylie Gilbert