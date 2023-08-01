The best cargo trousers and shorts by Nike
Buying guide
Whatever the look you're going for, check out these functional trousers that work for a range of needs and outfits.
Whether you're setting out for a day-long hike or a casual surfside stroll, cargo trousers are a practical choice for many outdoor activities. After all, the baggy trousers were initially designed as military workwear (think: camo-printed khakis).
(Related: The benefits of hiking, according to experts)
Cargo trousers have become a streetwear staple in recent years. These days, the trousers are made from a variety of materials outside of the quintessential, durable cotton fabric. They also feature colours that go beyond simple Khaki or army green, and are often styled with sleek heels as well as sneakers and combat boots.
Here are some of the best cargo trousers and shorts by Nike that tick both boxes: functional and on-trend.
For a tactical cargo trousers option
If you're prioritising function above all else, look no further than the Nike All Conditions Gear (ACG) collection, designed to help you take on an array of outdoor adventures including hiking, cycling and rock climbing.
The Nike ACG Smith Summit Men's Cargo Trousers, for instance, feature robust water-repellent fabric and hike-enhancing features. This includes a built-in carabiner for keys or safety items, and, of course, cargo pockets that can hold the essentials (hiking snacks, anyone?). Best of all, the zip functionality enables you to quickly convert your trousers to cargo shorts as you warm up.
(Related: The 8 best Nike sneakers to wear on a hike)
Best cargo trousers for streetwear
For the best streetwear cargo trousers for women, look to the Nike Sportswear Essential collection. The items in the Nike Sportswear Cargo line are made from an assortment of materials including fleece and a cotton-blend Ripstop fabric—a fibre-weaving technique that makes the fabric more resistant to tears.
For instance, the lightweight and high-rise woven cargo trousers are made from Ripstop materials, emulating the look of a traditional pair of cargos. However, the baggy feel in the legs, coupled with tightening at the waist, give this pair of trousers—as well as several others under the Sportswear line—a unique twist.
The high-rise fit (and elastic bungee drawcord waistband) means a crop top makes for a strong companion. For a sleek, sporty and monochromatic look, pair a bodysuit in the same colour with a classic pair of sport slides. For a more casual, playful vibe, throw on a bright, oversized crew neck and top it off with a bucket hat.
When the goal is to lounge
If you want the look of cargo trousers but the comfort of tracksuit bottoms, the Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Cargo trousers (or shorts, see below) offer the best of both worlds. Ditch the Ripstop material for a soft, brushed fabric and elastic waistband. These trousers are as cosy as your favourite pair of fleece tracksuit bottoms, and they also offer the addition of side cargo pockets that fit all the must-haves: your keys, phone and wallet. Pair them with a matching fleece crew and wear it to and from the gym, on casual walks, to the airport or relaxing on your rest day.
Some of the cargo-style trousers in this collection are joggers and, when paired with the right top or jumper, can command major attention. Cosy and cute aren't mutually exclusive, after all. The elastic cuffs on these trousers also give you the opportunity to show off your kicks—for a casual yet chic touch, consider wearing a pair of Nike Blazers for any chill plans with your best friends.
(Related: The best Nike fleece trousers for men to shop now)
Ditch the trousers for cargo shorts
In warmer months, cargo shorts can store all of your stuff without overheating you like a pair of trousers. To get the same comfort, plus function, consider the Nike Sportswear Club Men's Cargo Shorts, for instance. They're made from the same soft, brushed-back fleece as the trousers option. In addition to classic colours like black and grey, these shorts are available in bright, statement-making hues that complete a bold look when worn with a classic sneaker like the Air Max.
For a day spent at the office—or at brunch—consider the Nike Life Men's Woven P44 Cargo Shorts. They have a military-inspired design and, bonus, are made from a sturdy but breathable woven cotton canvas—which will help keep you cool on hot days. Complete the utilitarian look with other items, such as a matching short-sleeved button-down, pullover field jacket or chore coat.
Words by Kylie Gilbert