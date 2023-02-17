How to Find Your Size in Nike Women's Trousers

Buying Guide

In this guide, find your measurements to determine your size in Nike women's trousers.

Last updated: 1 May 2023
6 min read
How to Measure Your Trouser Size for Nike Women's Trousers

Whether you're dressing for work, racking up miles on a run, hitting the tennis court or sinking into a sofa, wearing well-fitting trousers is crucial for comfort. In this size guide, learn how to measure your waist and hip dimensions to determine your size in Nike women's trousers.

Once you know your trousers size, it can be easier to shop for different styles and cuts to achieve the fit you're going for. Read on to determine your body measurements and find the best fit for you.

(Related: How to Find the Right Nike Sports Bra Size for You)

Shop Nike Trousers for Women

How to Find Your Size in Women's Trousers

Find a flexible tape measure to determine your measurements, following the instructions below. Note: When measuring, it's best to wear body-hugging garments that aren't bulky or baggy to capture the most accurate measurements.

Measure Your Waist

  • Measure Your Waist, How to Measure Your Trouser Size for Nike Women's Trousers , slide 1 of 4

    1. Standing in front of a mirror with feet hip-width apart, bend to one side to find a natural indentation in the torso. This is your natural waist.

  • Measure Your Waist, How to Measure Your Trouser Size for Nike Women's Trousers , slide 2 of 4

    2. Starting at the indentation location, circle a tape measure around your waist, going anticlockwise. Keep the tape parallel to the floor.

  • Measure Your Waist, How to Measure Your Trouser Size for Nike Women's Trousers , slide 3 of 4

    3. Holding one side of the tape secure at the waist, overlap the other end of the tape. The tape should be pressed snugly, but not so hard that it pushes into your skin.

Measure Your Hips

  • Measure Your Hips, How to Measure Your Trouser Size for Nike Women's Trousers , slide 1 of 4

    1. Stand tall in front of a mirror, feet hip-width apart.

  • Measure Your Hips, How to Measure Your Trouser Size for Nike Women's Trousers , slide 2 of 4

    2. Circle a tape measure around the fullest part of your hips (that means it will typically wrap around the glutes), moving anticlockwise, keeping it parallel to the floor the entire time. (this is usually 18 to 23 centimetres below the natural waistline).

  • Measure Your Hips, How to Measure Your Trouser Size for Nike Women's Trousers , slide 3 of 4

    3. Holding one side of the tape secure, overlap the other end of the tape. The tape should be pressed snugly, but not so hard that it pushes into the skin.

Find Your Size in Nike Bottoms

Now that you have your waist and hip measurements, refer to the Nike women's bottoms size chart to determine your size in Nike trousers.

How Does Height Factor Into My Trouser Size?

Some Nike women's trouser styles are available in short and tall varieties, which means that the length of the garment from the seam at the top of the inner leg to the hem (known as the inseam) is shorter or taller than the standard length.

Here's how to tell if either short or tall trousers are right for you:

  • Short bottoms: these are designed for people 5 feet 4 inches (163cm approx.) tall or shorter. The inseam is 5cm (approx.) shorter in length and 1cm (approx.) shorter in rise than standard-length Nike women's trousers.
  • Tall bottoms: these are designed for women ranging from 5 feet 8 inches to 6 feet (173–183cm approx.) tall. The inseam is 5cm (approx.) longer in length and 1cm (approx.) longer in rise than standard-length Nike women's trousers.

It's important to note, however, that some styles differ based on their inseam details. Be sure to check individual product pages before making a purchase.

Tip: If you find that short sizes aren't available in a certain type of full-length leggings you'd like to purchase, consider opting for a pair available in the 7/8 length.

(Related: The Best Nike Workout Leggings for Women)

When Should I Size Up or Down?

If your body measurements are between two sizes, opt for the smaller size for a tighter fit or the larger size for a looser fit.

If your hip and waist measurements fit with two different sizes, select the size closest to your hip measurement.

Nike size charts provide size recommendations based on a person's measurements. However, fit is subjective. Two people with the same body measurements may be looking for a different fit in a particular garment. Keep reading for more information on fit.

How Should My Trousers Fit?

When browsing for trousers on Nike.com or in the Nike App, you can learn more about how a product might fit by viewing the Size & Fit section on a product page. This section provides insight into how the garment may fit, including what size the model is wearing in the product photos, the inseam length and other specifications.

Depending on how, where and when you want to wear a pair of trousers, you may want them to fit a certain way. For example, an oversized pair of joggers might be well-suited for a cosy, casual outfit, but slim-fit trousers might work best on the golf course or the yoga mat. Even if you wear the same size in each style, the exact fit is designed to vary, depending on the style.

The Nike women's apparel collection offers fleece tracksuit bottoms, cargo trousers, running joggers, workout leggings and more—all in five key fit categories: standard fit, loose fit, oversized, slim fit and tight. Read on for a breakdown of each fit style.

Explore Women's Trousers by Fit

  • Explore Women's Trousers by Fit , How to Measure Your Trouser Size for Nike Women's Trousers , slide 1 of 5
    Tight Trousers
    Shop
  • Explore Women's Trousers by Fit , How to Measure Your Trouser Size for Nike Women's Trousers , slide 2 of 5
    Slim-fit Trousers
    Shop
  • Explore Women's Trousers by Fit , How to Measure Your Trouser Size for Nike Women's Trousers , slide 3 of 5
    Standard-fit Trousers
    Shop
  1. Tight Trousers

    Find it in    : leggings, training trousers, Nike Sportswear

    Wear them for: training, sport, lounging, layering

    How it feels: snug and form-fitting

  2. Slim-fit Trousers

    Find it in:     joggers, leggings, fleece trousers, running trousers, tennis trousers, golf trousers, football pants

    Wear them for: golf, tennis, football, running, training

    How it feels: sleek and tailored

  3. Standard-fit Trousers

    Find it in:     joggers, training trousers, fleece trousers, wide-leg trousers, cargo trousers, golf trousers, football pants, trail trousers, tennis trousers

    Wear them for: golf, tennis, hiking, football, training, sport, lifestyle, lounging

    How it feels: easy and traditional

  4. Loose-fit Trousers

    Find it in:     joggers, fleece trousers, cargo trousers, basketball trousers, running trousers, wide-leg trousers

    Wear them for: basketball, lounging, lifestyle, running

    How it feels: roomy and relaxed

  5. Oversized Trousers

    Find it in:     joggers, fleece trousers, cargo trousers, wide-leg trousers

    Wear them for: lifestyle, sport, training, lounging, layering

    How it feels: exaggerated and spacious

Words by Julia Sullivan

Originally published: 17 February 2023

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