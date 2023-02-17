How to Measure Your Trouser Size for Nike Women's Trousers

Some Nike women's trouser styles are available in short and tall varieties, which means that the length of the garment from the seam at the top of the inner leg to the hem (known as the inseam) is shorter or taller than the standard length.

Here's how to tell if either short or tall trousers are right for you:

Short bottoms: these are designed for people 5 feet 4 inches (163cm approx.) tall or shorter. The inseam is 5cm (approx.) shorter in length and 1cm (approx.) shorter in rise than standard-length Nike women's trousers.

these are designed for people 5 feet 4 inches (163cm approx.) tall or shorter. The inseam is 5cm (approx.) shorter in length and 1cm (approx.) shorter in rise than standard-length Nike women's trousers. Tall bottoms: these are designed for women ranging from 5 feet 8 inches to 6 feet (173–183cm approx.) tall. The inseam is 5cm (approx.) longer in length and 1cm (approx.) longer in rise than standard-length Nike women's trousers.

It's important to note, however, that some styles differ based on their inseam details. Be sure to check individual product pages before making a purchase.

Tip: If you find that short sizes aren't available in a certain type of full-length leggings you'd like to purchase, consider opting for a pair available in the 7/8 length.

(Related: The Best Nike Workout Leggings for Women)