Best Nike Running Hydration Belts and Vests

For the body to function properly, it's essential to drink enough water daily. Water helps the body to:

Maintain a normal temperature

Lubricate and cushion joints

Protect the spinal cord and other sensitive tissues

Get rid of waste



Hydration is especially important during strenuous exercise and high heat, since the body loses water and electrolytes through sweat. Electrolytes are essential minerals—including sodium, potassium, calcium and magnesium, among others—that help maintain the right balance of water in the body, regulate body temperature, move nutrients and waste in and out of the cells, and facilitate the proper functioning of the muscles and nervous system. Sodium helps regulate blood pressure, which is why some athletes add a little bit of salt to their water to drink after a workout.