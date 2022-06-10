How to Prevent Ankle Pain After Running

Experiencing ankle pain after running can be frustrating, and while sometimes it may just be as simple as a minor tweak, other times it can be a warning sign of a more serious injury. Ankle pain is often accompanied by inflammation or swelling that interferes with your ability to run. It can also be a symptom of a strain, sprain or stress fracture.



The ankle joint is a hinged joint, capable of dorsiflexion (pointing toes upwards), plantarflexion (pointing toes downwards), inversion (rolling the arch of the foot inwards), eversion (turning the edge of the foot outwards) and medial and lateral rotation (turning the foot in towards the centre of the body and away from it, respectively).



Understanding the movement capabilities of the ankle joint can help you pinpoint a potential cause. If all movements feel fine, it may be a muscle, ligament or tendon issue. The major muscles of the ankle are:

● Calf muscles run down the back of the lower leg and are connected to the Achilles tendon.

● Peroneal muscles are located on the outside edge of the ankle and foot.

● Posterior tibialis muscles run down the inside of the calves to support the arches.

● Anterior tibialis muscles go down the front of the calves, allowing dorsiflexion.

These muscles and tendons control movement to keep the ankle stable. Ankle pain attributed to a muscle or tendon injury might feel tender, swollen or sore to stand on.

When a runner experiences sore ankles or ankle pain, it can prevent them from performing at their best. But beyond this, it can leave lasting pain and discomfort that interferes with their ability to complete daily tasks.