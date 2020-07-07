6-Minute Sweat for the Whole Family

Coaching
Last updated: 6 July 2020

By Nike Training

6-Minute Sweat for the Whole Family
6-Minute Sweat for the Whole Family

This quick workout is designed to fire up your mind and get your blood pumping.

This exercise might be short, but it packs a punch. In under ten minutes, you will work more than just your body. You and your family will flex your imaginations by pairing reps with fun mental exercises.

6-Minute Sweat

It's family workout time! This week, our theme is patience meets persistence. So, take a few deep breaths and double down with today's workout, which is guaranteed to warm you up and wear you out. Plus, it's just 6 minutes, so kids of all ages can do it. Grab the fam and let's sweat.

6-Minute Sweat for the Whole Family
6-Minute Sweat for the Whole Family

Brain Training

While it's always good to move our bodies, today we're also working out our minds. Pick a category (i.e. purple foods, favourite cereals, words that start with "u"). Then, with every rep, go around the room and have each family member call out something from the category. For example, during star jumps, everyone needs to name a famous athlete. If someone freezes or repeats an answer, they must repeat the move.

Need a little help coming up with categories? The answer is right in front of you. Ask the kids to fire up their imagination to come up with some fun options.

Work Out Now

Brain Training

While it's always good to move our bodies, today we're also working out our minds. Pick a category (i.e. purple foods, favourite cereals, words that start with "u"). Then, with every rep, go around the room and have each family member call out something from the category. For example, during star jumps, everyone needs to name a famous athlete. If someone freezes or repeats an answer, they must repeat the move.

Need a little help coming up with categories? The answer is right in front of you. Ask the kids to fire up their imagination to come up with some fun options.

Work Out Now
6-Minute Sweat for the Whole Family, Join Nike Training Club

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6-Minute Sweat for the Whole Family, Join Nike Training Club

Join Nike Training Club

Get access to our world-class experts and trainers for help staying active and healthy.

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Originally published: 7 July 2020