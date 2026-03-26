The Best Tips To Start Running

How To Start Running: A Beginner's Guide
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Whether you're new to running or want a refresher, use this guide to learn how to start running safely with beginner tips, a simple run-walk plan, gear advice and motivation strategies from run coaches.
Running is one of the simplest ways to improve cardiovascular fitness, strengthen muscles and boost mental health. But if you're new to running, it can be daunting to figure out where to start. This beginner's guide explains exactly how to start running safely, build endurance and stay consistent, even if you've never run before.
Before starting a running programme, it's important to consult a health care professional, especially if you have any concerns or pre-existing conditions. Stop and seek medical care if you experience chest pain, severe shortness of breath or joint pain that worsens while running.
At a Glance: How To Start Running
- Assess your fitness
- Set realistic goals
- Choose gear
- Use run-walk intervals
- Schedule: 3 days per week
- Warm up
- Cool down
- Rest and recovery
Assess Your Fitness
Before lacing up your shoes, you'll want to spend time thinking about your fitness history and how active you are on a daily basis. "There are a lot of people who consider themselves beginners, but they're not", says coach Kristen Hislop, AFAA CPT, USAT Level 1. You might be new to running, but maybe you regularly strength-train or used to play sports at school. Your current physical fitness plays a role in figuring out where to start and how quickly to progress.
"I think the biggest mistake that people tend to make in this stage is not being truly honest with the coach or with themselves as to where they are starting", says Channing Muller, RRCA-certified run coach.
Set Realistic Goals
Next, you want to identify your goals. "I think the most important thing is to set up realistic expectations", says Doug Guthrie, USAT Level 1 and US Masters certified coach. "People will overestimate what they can do in the short run and underestimate what they can do in the long run".
Start small. One of the biggest pitfalls for new runners is taking on too much too fast, which can lead to burnout or even injury. "When you start and go from zero to 13.1, that's a big load to take on", Hislop says. Instead, she emphasises starting with a goal that fits into your current lifestyle, which makes it more likely to become a practice you value.
Pro tip: When setting goals, don't compare yourself to other runners. "Don't get caught up in the comparison game. Remember that everybody has started from somewhere", adds Muller.
Choose Your Gear
Having the right gear is an important part of a successful beginner running experience. But that doesn't mean you have to go out and buy everything at once. "Keeping it simple is best, especially with the new runner", Guthrie says.
What You Need vs. What's Optional
How do you know what you need? Muller's pro tip is to focus on what goes immediately against your body. This includes running shoes, a high-impact sports bra for women and shorts with compression.
When it comes to picking the right shoes, all our experts recommend going to a running shop to get fitted. At the shop, they'll watch you walk and, and based on your pronation, will likely recommend different styles like neutral or stability running shoes. Make sure you walk around the shop or, if they have a treadmill, run in the shoes, to find out what's most comfortable.
Pro tip: Hislop says to go shopping for running shoes at the end of the day when your feet are swollen. "If the shoe is too tight at the end of the day, then it's definitely going to be too tight when you run".
Next, you'll want to consider a GPS watch or running app, which can monitor pace and distance. The Nike Run Club (NRC) app has additional features, such as audio-guided runs and training plans, to help you tackle your first race.
Additional gear comes down to preference, climate and what makes you the most comfortable. Sunglasses, a hat, sunscreen and antichafing products can make a run much more pleasant, especially on hot, sunny days. And running in cold weather or the rain might require gloves or a rain jacket to stay warm and dry. You might also consider a hydration vest, water bottle or gels.
Use Run-Walk Intervals
A great starting place for beginners is to utilise the Run-Walk-Run® method, a practice popularised by Olympic runner Jeff Galloway. "I pretty much start everybody with a run-walk programme to get started because that's the easiest way to progress with less impact on the body", Hislop says.
During a workout, you'll alternate between running and walking, each for a specified amount of time. The amount of time you spend on each will depend on your fitness.
The 4-Week Get Started Training Plan
If you're itching to start running, it's essential that you start running the right way. You'll need guidance, motivation and inspiration when you get to the starting line. Rebuild your fitness gradually with this four-week programme from Nike Running Global Head Coach, Coach Bennett. Coach Bennett is an NRC pioneer that helped build the Nike Run Club from the ground up.
This plan is geared to help you to start running or start to run again. It's not about minutes or meters. The goal is to enjoy your running and celebrate the gains you make along the way. That way you keep coming back to the starting line. Coach Bennett will coach, guide, motivate and inspire you the whole time.
- 4 weeks
- 3 runs a week (with an optional fourth run)
- Duration-based runs
- Best for: Beginners or anyone starting their running journey again
Get Started Running
Set goals and stay motivated with a Nike Training Plan. The easiest way to get moving on a consistent basis is to work toward a goal. And we've got one for whatever feels right for you. Whether you're new or returning to running, we've created a plan for you: Getting Started, 5K, 10K, Half Marathon and Marathon.
How To Warm Up Before a Run
A key component of your workout is the warm-up, which elevates your heart rate and preps your body for running. Before hitting the pavement, spend at least five minutes warming up to increase performance and prevent injury.
During the warm-up, focus on dynamic stretching, which involves moving through the full range of motion, as opposed to static stretching, which involves holding a stretch for a period of time at the end of your range of motion.
A dynamic warm-up includes movements like walking lunges, squats, hamstring scoops and high knees. Focus on a few movements that target different joints and limbs. Below is an example warm-up routine from Hislop.
Example Dynamic Warm-up
- Leg swings: hold onto something stable. While standing on one foot, swing the other leg side to side for 10 reps before swinging the same leg front to back for 10 reps. Repeat with the opposite leg.
- Hip openers: while standing, lift one leg in front of the body, keeping the knee bent at a 90-degree angle. Rotate the leg out to the side as far as possible before lowering. Repeat for 6–8 reps for each leg.
- Heel walks: walk with your toes flexed up, trying to lift the balls of your feet off the floor. Take 20–30 steps per foot.
- Lateral lunges: stand with your feet together and take a wide step to the right while bending your knee and sending your hip back into a side lunge. Return the right leg back to standing position and repeat for 30 seconds before switching legs.
- Knee hugs: walk slowly, pulling one leg into your chest and grabbing the shin with both hands. While pulling your leg into your chest, rise up onto the ball of your standing foot. Repeat 20–30 knee hugs per leg, while keeping your back straight and gaze straight forward.
- Butt kicks: pull one leg behind so your heel comes under your butt. Keep your pelvis neutral. Alternate legs for 40 reps in total.
- Frankenstein walk: as you walk forward with knees slightly bent, alternate kicking legs out in front of you. As one leg goes up, bend at the waist to touch your toes with the opposite arm. Make sure you keep the lifted leg straight in front of you, not off to the side. Repeat for 10 reps.
- Skips: complete 10–20 skips, focusing on getting height off the ground.
How To Cool Down After a Run
Instead of immediately stopping once you finish your run, it's important to let your heart rate come down, slow your breathing and stretch to avoid stiff muscles. Cool down with at least five minutes of easy walking, followed by static stretching, in which you hold the position for at least 30 seconds.
Common Static Stretches
- Downward-facing dog: start in a quadruped position and lift your glutes up into the air. Hold this position while pedalling your feet.
- Figure four: lie on the ground and bend one leg so your foot is flat on the ground. Cross the other leg over your thigh before pulling your thigh into your chest. Hold before switching sides.
- Pigeon: start in a downward-facing dog and pull one leg forward and rest your shin on the ground, horizontally in front of you. Rest your back leg on the ground and try to pull your torso toward your front leg. Hold before switching sides.
- Quad stretch: stand and bend one knee, pushing your heel back towards your glutes, and keeping your quad perpendicular to the ground. Hold the stretch before switching legs.
Rest and Recovery
Giving your body time to rest and recover, especially when new to running, is crucial for success. For beginners, Muller recommends three rest days. On rest days, she says, you aren't running, cross-training or overly exerting yourself, but focusing on active recovery. This includes walking, going to a yoga class, stretching and using a foam roller.
These allotments can vary in frequency as you progress and depending on your goals. For example, she says you can work up to running five days per week.
Additional running recovery tips include focusing on your hydration, nutrition and sleep.
Strength Training To Support Running
In addition to your running and rest days, you want to consider incorporating strength training into your week. "That's just going to help accelerate the process and help keep you injury-free", Guthrie says.
He recommends adding two sessions per week, each for about 30 minutes. These can be done after a run or on separate days, depending on your programme.
A 2017 study in the Journal of Strength and Conditioning Research found that strength training can significantly improve strength, running economy and VO2 max. In other words, strength training has the ability to make running easier.
How To Deal With Pain From Running
It's common for many new runners to experience some tight or sore muscles, but it's important to distinguish between a little discomfort and pain. If something hurts during or after a run, Muller says to pause and scan your body, asking yourself a series of questions: are your muscles sore or tight? Are you tired? But when it comes to pain, it's best to stop. "Don't run through pain", she adds.
Pro tip: not sure if it's soreness or pain? Hislop says that sharp pain that comes on suddenly should prompt you to slow down and evaluate.
When it comes to painful cramping, commonly referred to as side stitches, they can come on suddenly, but they're not an injury. If you feel side stitches coming on, there are some ways to cope with them. While you might feel like bending over from the discomfort, Hislop says to try to get as tall as you can, put your arms overhead and practise deep breathing. If it's very painful, she recommends ending your run.
FAQs
How far should a beginner run?
One common mistake beginner runners make is taking on too much too soon, which can lead to burnout or injury, according to Brian Passenti, a USATF Level 1 and UESCA-certified ultra-running coach. Similar to the four-week beginner plan, he recommends running for about 20 to 30 minutes three times per week for the first few weeks.
If you're feeling good after this period, he says you can start adding 10% of your duration or distance each week. This is the common rule of thumb for runners.
How many days a week should beginners run?
A good rule of thumb for beginners is to run three times per week on non-consecutive days. This gives the body time to recover, which can help prevent injuries.
Is it OK to run every day as a beginner?
Even the most seasoned runners don't necessarily run every day. While there are benefits to running every day, there are also potential side effects, like overuse injuries. This is especially true for beginners who are still building up endurance and getting used to the physical demands.
How long does it take to build running endurance?
The time it takes to build running endurance depends on a lot of factors, such as your athletic history, current level of fitness and genetics, according to Guthrie. But, in general, he says that you should start seeing improvement within three weeks.