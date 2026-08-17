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Nike Air Max Plus
Nike Air Max Plus Older Kids' Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Max Plus
Older Kids' Shoes
RM 495
Nike Swoosh 1
Nike Swoosh 1 Baby/Toddler Shoes
Nike Swoosh 1
Baby/Toddler Shoes
RM 225
Nike Air Force 1 Low
Nike Air Force 1 Low Older Kids' Shoes
Promo Exclusion
Nike Air Force 1 Low
Older Kids' Shoes
RM 449
Nike Stellar Ride
Nike Stellar Ride Older Kids' Running Shoes
Nike Stellar Ride
Older Kids' Running Shoes
RM 259
Nike Free Ride
Nike Free Ride Older Kids' Running Shoes
Nike Free Ride
Older Kids' Running Shoes
RM 289
Nike Everyday Cushioned
Nike Everyday Cushioned Older Kids' Crew Socks (6 Pairs)
Nike Everyday Cushioned
Older Kids' Crew Socks (6 Pairs)
RM 99
FC Barcelona 2025/26 Stadium Fourth
FC Barcelona 2025/26 Stadium Fourth Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Recycled Materials
FC Barcelona 2025/26 Stadium Fourth
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
RM 235
Nike JDI Backpack 2.0
Nike JDI Backpack 2.0 Kids’ Mini Backpack (11L)
Recycled Materials
Nike JDI Backpack 2.0
Kids’ Mini Backpack (11L)
RM 115
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece Older Kids' (Girls') Oversized 1/4-Zip Top
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece
Older Kids' (Girls') Oversized 1/4-Zip Top
RM 145
Nike Dri-FIT Club
Nike Dri-FIT Club Kids' Unstructured Featherlight Cap
Recycled Materials
Nike Dri-FIT Club
Kids' Unstructured Featherlight Cap
RM 69
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Older Kids' (Girls') French Terry Skirt
Nike Sportswear Club
Older Kids' (Girls') French Terry Skirt
RM 125
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Older Kids' Knit Short-Sleeve Polo
Nike Sportswear Club
Older Kids' Knit Short-Sleeve Polo
RM 99
Nike Sportswear Collection
Nike Sportswear Collection Older Kids' (Girls') Denim Skirt
Nike Sportswear Collection
Older Kids' (Girls') Denim Skirt
RM 165
Nike Pacific
Nike Pacific Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Pacific
Older Kids' Shoes
RM 259
Nike Pacific LTR
Nike Pacific LTR Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Pacific LTR
Older Kids' Shoes
RM 259
Nike JDI Backpack
Nike JDI Backpack Kids‘ Mini Backpack (11L)
Recycled Materials
Nike JDI Backpack
Kids‘ Mini Backpack (11L)
RM 139
Nike Calm 2.0
Nike Calm 2.0 Older Kids' Slides
Nike Calm 2.0
Older Kids' Slides
RM 159
Nike Air Max Plus SE
Nike Air Max Plus SE Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Air Max Plus SE
Older Kids' Shoes
RM 589
Nike V5 RNR
Nike V5 RNR Older Kids' Shoes
Nike V5 RNR
Older Kids' Shoes
RM 309
Nike Pegasus 42
Nike Pegasus 42 Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
Nike Pegasus 42
Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
RM 429
Nike
Nike Kids' Backpack
Recycled Materials
Nike
Kids' Backpack
RM 185
Jordan Hydrip
Jordan Hydrip Older Kids' Sandals
Jordan Hydrip
Older Kids' Sandals
RM 209
Nike Pegasus 42
Nike Pegasus 42 Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Pegasus 42
Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
RM 429
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece Older Kids' (Girls') Oversized Full-Zip Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece
Older Kids' (Girls') Oversized Full-Zip Hoodie
RM 165