4 Expert-Backed Tips for Running in Cold Weather

Running in Cold Weather: Here’s How To Dress, Do a Warm-up Routine and Stay Comfortable
Activity
Learn how to get the most out of your cold-weather runs with expert-backed tips for winter training.
The cold shouldn't stop you from getting outside and going for a run. But it's critical to be prepared to face the elements.
If you're new to running in cold temperatures or haven't enjoyed it in the past, these expert tips for running in cold weather will help you optimise your workout.
Quick Takeaways
- Cold-weather running is generally safe with proper layering and a warm-up
- Use wind chill (not just temperature) to assess the risk of frostbite
- Dress in moisture-wicking layers and protect your hands, feet and ears
- Shorten or move runs indoors when there is ice, low visibility or extreme wind chill
- Use tools like the Nike Run Club (NRC) app to follow indoor/outdoor plans and stay consistent
Is It Safe To Run in Cold Weather?
Running in cold weather is generally safe when you are prepared. Being prepared involves wearing moisture-wicking layers and protecting your hands, feet and ears.
What Temperature Is Too Cold to Run Outside?
You can run in practically any temperature, provided you're wearing the appropriate gear. However, it can be dangerous to run outdoors if the wind chill is high enough to cause frostbite in 15 minutes or less. Move your run indoors and use NRC Guided Runs if the wind chill reaches -32 degrees Celsius (-25 degrees Fahrenheit).
When Should You Avoid Running Outside in Winter?
- Poor visibility (heavy snow/sleet)
- Icy roads/pavements or hidden ice under snow
- Wind chill in frostbite-risk territory
- Inability to stay warm after 10 to 15 minutes outside
Does Running in Cold Weather Burn More Calories?
Running in cold weather can burn more calories than in warmer temperatures, especially if there is a lot of wind and snow/ice to contend with. That said, the calorie differences tend to be small.
How Cold Weather Affects Running Performance
Your warm-weather pace may feel more challenging in cold weather, especially if there's snow on the ground to slow your stride.
Cold air also poses unique challenges for your cardiorespiratory system. "Inhaling cold air increases airway resistance and might cause airway irritation, causing breathing to feel more difficult", said Dennis Colón, P.T., D.P.T., a doctor of physical therapy who treats endurance runners. "In some runners, airway irritation might also trigger mild bronchoconstriction". Bronchoconstriction is when the airway muscles tighten, making it hard to breathe.
Cold temperatures also affect muscle function. "Muscles may cool off in cold environments, taking longer to warm up to an efficient aerobic output", Colón explained. "This could result in a temporary decrease in aerobic capacity, increased reliance on anaerobic metabolism, and increase in perceived effort, particularly on windy days".
These effects on the cardiorespiratory system and muscles combine to tax your running performance temporarily.
"Instead of trying to match your typical pace when running in cold weather, use your heart rate or rate of perceived exertion to gauge the appropriate pace", said running coach Nicole Gainacopulos, a certified strength and conditioning specialist.
How Do I Breathe Safely While Running in Cold Air?
Airway resistance and irritation can make breathing feel harder when running in cold air and can even result in bronchoconstriction. To minimise discomfort, ease into cold-weather running, cover your nose and mouth with a neck gaiter to warm and humidify the air before it reaches your lungs, and slow down your pace to reduce the demand on your cardiorespiratory system.
Key takeaways
- Mental health benefits: running can reduce depression, anxiety and stress, which may be especially beneficial for seasonal affective disorder.
- When to cut it short: head inside if you're still cold after 10 to 15 minutes of running or if you feel unsteady on snow or ice.
- When to skip the outdoor run: stay indoors when visibility is poor (heavy snow or sleet) or when roads are deeply snow-covered or icy.
Cold Weather Checklist
- Check wind chill and ice conditions: always check the weather forecast before heading out. Pay special attention to the wind chill and road conditions. Move your workout indoors if the wind chill poses a frostbite risk (near -25 degrees Fahrenheit or colder) or roads are icy.
- Layer right: wear three layers—a moisture-wicking base layer, an insulating mid-layer and a wind- and water-resistant outer shell.
- Protect extremities: your hands, ears and feet lose heat quickly and are especially susceptible to frostbite. Protect these vulnerable areas by wearing a cold-weather hat or headband, running gloves or mitts, winter socks and running shoes.
- Stay visible: with shorter daylight hours, it's important that you can see and be seen when running outdoors in the winter, said running coach Nicole Gainacopulos, C.S.C.S. Choose reflective running clothing and bring a headlamp or torch to add visibility and help you navigate. Light or bright colours can also help you stay visible at dawn and dusk, said USATF-certified running coach Amie Dworecki.
- Hydrate: runners often forget to drink water in colder temperatures, but you still sweat during the winter, so it's essential to stay hydrated. "Take a couple of sips of water every 10 to 12 minutes, and be sure you're hydrated before and after the run, too", Gainacopulos said. Bring a running water bottle or hydration belt.
What Should I Wear for Winter Running?
Before you get your miles in, make sure you're wearing cold-weather running gear. Your attire will influence how you feel on your run, as you don't want to be cold or too hot. The key is finding the right balance—Gainacopulos said you should feel "cold but not uncomfortable" when you first step outside. "Dress as though the temperature outside is 20 degrees warmer than it actually is to account for the heat your body generates during exercise and prevent overheating mid-run", said Cassandra Padula Burke, RDN, a certified triathlon and running coach.
Layering your apparel is key to running safely and comfortably in cold weather. "A simple three-layer system works best", Colón said. Here's how to build your system:
- A lightweight base layer: start with a top and a pair of leggings or trousers made of sweat-wicking materials like polyester or polypropylene. "The base layer is essential as it transfers moisture from the skin", Colón said.
- An insulating mid-layer: next, add an insulating mid-layer in a fabric such as fleece or wool to trap the warm air your body generates. "Lightweight synthetic fleece tends to work best because it provides insulation without adding bulk, stays breathable during intense efforts and dries quickly if sweat does penetrate through it", Burke said.
- A wind- and water-resistant outer layer: top everything with a wind- and water-resistant outer layer to prevent the elements from penetrating your inner layers.
- Hands, ears and head coverage: covering your hands, ears and head is essential to prevent your extremities from freezing and going numb. Considering that your head and hands tend to lose heat rapidly, don't forget must-have accessories such as gloves, a neck gaiter and a hat or headband. Gainacopulos is a fan of convertible gloves—thin gloves covered with mittens. "As I start to heat up, I'll take that mitten layer off and just wear my gloves", she said.
Winter Shoes and Traction Options
Your warm-weather running shoes won’t cut it once temps drop and snow falls— you'll wind up with cold, wet feet and a much higher risk of slipping on ice.
That's where winter-ready footwear comes in. "Waterproof running shoes with GORE-TEX and trail running shoes are great options for keeping your feet dry, while offering plenty of traction", Gainacopulos said. The advantage of trail shoes is that many road running shoes offer a trail version. So, if you have a pair of road running shoes you enjoy, opting for the trail shoe version ensures you get a familiar fit and feel while gaining the traction needed for wintry conditions.
Another option is to add ankle gaiters and traction cleats to your go-to running shoes. The gaiters offer warmth and protection to your ankles, while traction cleats provide slip protection.
Why Sweat-Wicking Matters
It may be cold outside, but your body is still sweating beneath those layers of clothing. Moisture-wicking fabrics, such as polyester, pull this sweat away from your skin and transport it to the outer layer of the clothing. Then, the sweat evaporates in the air, leaving you dry.
Steer clear of clothes made with cotton—this fabric absorbs moisture into the fibers, making it wet and heavy. "When you're wet in cold temperatures, your body loses heat faster, which increases the risk of chilling and possibly mild hypothermia", Colón said. So, be sure to choose sweat-wicking running apparel regardless of the season. These clothes are made with moisture-wicking fabrics such as:
- Polyester
- Polypropylene
- Nylon
- Merino wool
How To Adjust for Wind Chill
Temperature alone doesn't determine how to dress for cold-weather runs. Wind makes the air feel colder than the thermometer suggests and causes your body to lose heat faster. The wind chill index accounts for both temperature and wind speed, offering a clearer picture of how cold it actually feels outside. For example, the thermostat may read -5 degrees, but with a 20-mile-per-hour wind, the wind chill drops to around -30 degrees. That means you'll lose heat at the same rate as if the air temperature were -30.
So, factor wind chill into your clothing choices. "And be especially careful when the wind chill is high enough to cause frostbite in 15 minutes or less (around -32 degrees Celsius)", Colón said. Cover your fingers, toes, ears and face, and wear windproof outer layers. Or, move your workout indoors.
Essential Winter Running Gear
- Hat/headband
- Gloves/mittens
- Neck gaiter
- Reflective gear/headlamp
- Running shoes with traction
Precautions for icy or snowy surfaces
- Do choose winter running shoes; don't wear traditional road running shoes
- Do stick to ploughed or well-travelled routes; don't run on snowy or icy surfaces
- Do choose shorter loops; don't commit to longer out-and-back routes
- Do wear bright or reflective gear; don't assume drivers and cyclists can see you
- Do move your run indoors when icy roads or wind chill make outdoor runs unsafe; don't push through conditions that increase the risk of injury
How Should You Do a Warm-Up Before a Cold-Weather Run?
No matter the weather, doing a warm-up is non-negotiable. It will help prime your body for the activity by increasing your heart rate, building heat in your muscles, and moving your joints through a full range of motion.
The best way to warm up is with dynamic movements such as high knees, jogging on the spot and walking lunges. "Dynamic movements help prepare muscles for the specific demands of running by increasing blood flow, raising core temperature and improving range of motion through movement patterns", Dworecki said.
Avoid static stretches, which involve holding a stretch for an extended period. While these are an effective way to improve flexibility, they can actually work against you during a warm-up. "Static stretching can actually decrease power output and doesn't prepare the neuromuscular system for vigorous activity", Dworecki said.
"Dynamic stretching is especially important when running in cold weather, since muscles and joints are naturally stiffer", she added. So, save static stretching for the cool-down.
Perform a quick 5-minute warm-up routine indoors to take advantage of a climate-controlled environment before facing the elements.
Here's Dworecki's go-to warm-up sequence:
- 1 to 2 minutes: marching in place, working up to light jogging in place with arm swings
- 30 seconds (per side): forward/back leg swings
- 30 seconds (per side): side-to-side leg swings
- 30 seconds to 1 minute: walking lunge with torso rotation
- 30 seconds: high knees
- 30 seconds: butt kicks
- 30 seconds (per side): standing hip circles
- 30 seconds (per side): standing ankle circles
Listen to Your Body
You don't necessarily need to adjust your mileage or workouts due to the weather. "Instead, prioritise listening to your body", said Jessica Chang, a doctor of physical therapy.
"Your first few cold runs may feel harder than usual because your body is acclimatising, so it's important to obey your body if you feel like you need to slow down or stop earlier", she said.
And when it comes to form, you may notice that your body is hunched and tense. This is what it naturally does in the cold, so be intentional about your form and try to stay relaxed while maintaining proper running mechanics.
If your initial runs feel too challenging, Chang recommends breaking long runs into multiple shorter ones, so you'll be in the cold for less time while still covering the same mileage.
Don't Forget to Cool Down
Transitioning right from running to resting can cause your heart rate and body temperature to drop too quickly. This can make you feel sick or pass out.
A cooldown can make all the difference. Taking even five to 10 minutes to ease out of your workout allows your body temperature and heart rate to decrease gradually.
Once your run is done, keep your outdoor cooldown brief by walking just a block or two. Then, head indoors for foam rolling and static stretches. As Gainacopulos explained, "I only walk about a block after a winter run, so I don’t get too cold, and I do most of my cooldown indoors".
How To Start Running in the Cold
If you're new to running in the cold, expect it to take roughly two to three weeks of consistent exposure for your body to acclimatise, Colón said. Once you become acclimatised, you should shiver less and warm up faster.
It may be beneficial to run shorter distances and/or at a lower intensity while you acclimatise. "Then, gradually ramp up the distance and intensity as the cold becomes more tolerable", Colón suggested.
Dialling in your cold-weather apparel combination requires some trial and error. To help you work out what works best for you, Gainacopulos suggested keeping track of what you wear during a workout, what the temperature is, and how comfortable you are.
"Sweating through your base layer is a sign that youre overdressed!", Gainacopulos said. On the flip side, if you're still cold 10 to 15 minutes into your run, you likely need an extra layer. To make mid-run adjustments easier, Gainacopulos likes running shorter loops during the winter so she can drop off or add layers as needed.
Common Mistakes to Avoid When Running in the Cold
- Overdressing and getting soaked in sweat
- Skipping the warm-up
- Ignoring wind chill
- Wearing cotton
- Running fast on icy surfaces
Recovery Essentials After a Cold Run
Your cold-weather run doesn't end at your doorstep. Proper recovery is essential for preventing post-run chills and helping your body bounce back.
As soon as you finish, change into clean, dry clothes. "If you stay in your sweaty running clothes for too long, the moisture will sit on your skin and cause your core temperature to drop dramatically", Burke said. Fresh, dry layers help your body gradually lower its temperature in a controlled way.
Once you've changed, perform a five- to 10-minute cool-down to promote recovery. Gainacopulos typically includes foam rolling and static stretches that mimic the movements she performed during her warm-up.
Nutrition and Hydration for Cold-Weather Running
Just because it's cold outside doesn’t mean you're not sweating — or dehydrated. Make sure you rehydrate by sipping room-temperature water during and after your cool-down. Then, refuel with a meal or snack that contains both carbohydrates and protein—aim for a ratio of about 3 or 4 grams of carbs for every 1 gram of protein. "This combo helps replenish glycogen and supports muscle rebuilding", Burke said.
"Consider adding warm beverages such as soup, tea or hot cocoa into your recovery meal to support hydration while helping you warm up from the inside", Burke said.
How to Stay Consistent Through Winter
Between uninviting cold weather and uncertainty about how to adjust your workouts to match the conditions, running consistently during the winter can be challenging. The Nike Run Club (NRC) App can help. It provides guided runs, training plans, treadmill-friendly workouts and progress tracking when outdoor conditions aren't safe.
Frequently Asked Questions
What temperature is too cold to run?
Technically, there's no temperature that's too cold for running. You can run in practically any temperature, provided you have the appropriate apparel", Gainacopulos said. However, it can be risky to run when the wind chill is high enough to cause frostbite in 15 minutes or less (near -25 degrees Fahrenheit). In this instance, it may be safest to exercise indoors.
How should I adjust my pace in winter?
Your warm-weather pace may feel more challenging in cold weather, especially if there's snow on the ground. "Instead of trying to match your typical pace, use your heart rate or rate of perceived exertion to gauge the appropriate pace", said Gainacopulos.
What should I wear for winter running?
Your best bet is a three-layer system that includes a lightweight base layer made of sweat-wicking materials, an insulating mid-layer and a top layer that keeps wind and water from penetrating the bottom layers. Add a headband or hat, a pair of gloves or mittens, a neck gaiter and winter running shoes for maximum cold-weather protection.
Is running in the snow safe?
Running in the snow can be risky if it’s partially or fully frozen—or if there’s ice hidden underneath. Wearing running shoes with plenty of traction can help you maintain your footing. If the roads are icy or you feel unstable, it may be wise to switch to the treadmill.
How do I prevent numb toes and fingers?
Wear convertible gloves to safeguard your fingers. This two-in-one accessory features a base layer that covers each finger and an outer glove shell for wind and moisture protection. To prevent numb toes, wear thick, moisture-wicking socks. For shoes, choose waterproof options with GORE-TEX or trail running shoes. Ankle gaiters offer additional protection from the snow and wind.
Are there nutrition or hydration considerations for winter running?
Sweat may not be as noticeable in the winter, but running in cold weather can still cause dehydration. That's why it's important to rehydrate with room-temperature water after your run. You also need to refuel with carbohydrates and protein — aim for a ratio of about 3 or 4 grams of carbs for every 1 gram of protein to replenish glycogen stores and promote muscle repair.
How should you warm up before a cold-weather run?
Perform dynamic movements like walking lunges and leg swings, which help increase blood flow, raise core temperature and improve range of motion. A five-minute dynamic workout done indoors can be sufficient to prepare for running.
Should I run indoors when it's icy?
Running on icy roads always carries risk. There's no shame in choosing the treadmill when conditions are icy. It's a smart choice for injury prevention". The Nike Run Club app offers many guided runs and training programmes to help you stay consistent even when outdoor conditions are unsafe.