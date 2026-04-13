Running vs Cycling: What's a Better Workout for Me?

What counts as running? Cambridge English Dictionary provides a fairly broad definition: "the activity of going somewhere quickly on foot, as a sport or for pleasure." That means jogging, trail running, treadmill running, sprinting and road running can all fall under that term.

"While it's important to make sure you're paying attention to your running form and not adding too much mileage too soon, this is a very accessible form of activity for many people," says Timothy Miller, M.D., a sports medicine orthopaedic surgeon at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. "After all, there's little equipment needed beyond shoes that are appropriate for your needs, and you can start slow and build up advantages as you go." Those benefits include:

Bone density improvement: Cedars-Sinai Medical Center notes that runners accumulate a higher concentration of bone-building hormones compared to those who walk. This leads to increased calcium uptake in the bones, which increases bone density. By comparison, research has found that cycling either leads to no increase in bone density or, in some cases, decreased bone density.

Cedars-Sinai Medical Center notes that runners accumulate a higher concentration of bone-building hormones compared to those who walk. This leads to increased calcium uptake in the bones, which increases bone density. By comparison, research has found that cycling either leads to no increase in bone density or, in some cases, decreased bone density. Better time efficiency: as Dr Miller explained, there is little equipment needed for running beyond good, supportive shoes. Unless you want to use a treadmill and don't have one, you can often run wherever you are.

as Dr Miller explained, there is little equipment needed for running beyond good, supportive shoes. Unless you want to use a treadmill and don't have one, you can often run wherever you are. More lower-body muscle recruitment from impact loading: to absorb shock and provide forward propulsion, your body engages several lower-body muscles when running, including the glutes, quads, hamstrings and calves.

Research in the journal Progress in Cardiovascular Diseases calls running "key lifestyle medicine for longevity", because the activity provides significant health benefits for the prevention of chronic diseases, regardless of sex, age, body weight and health conditions.