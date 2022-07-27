Hydrating Foods To Eat After an Outdoor Workout

A 2017 paper in the Journal of Athletic Training suggested that, for those who exercise regularly, optimal hydration is maintained when you don't lose two to three percent of your body mass during exercise. For context, if you weigh 68 kilos before exercising, weight loss related to sweat should not exceed one to two kilos after exercising.

Bear in mind that how much fluid you need to consume during a workout to maintain hydration is incredibly individualised. While it may be enticing to wait to feel thirsty before reaching for a water bottle during your workout, this is usually a sign that you're already mildly dehydrated. In addition, when you're exercising, it can be hard to recognise cues for thirst. In general, it's best to have a built-in plan of how to stay hydrated during exercise or training sessions.

Water might be the most simple way to hydrate but there are plenty of other fluids and hydrating foods that can rehydrate after a sweaty outdoor workout in the summertime. In fact, the average US adult consumes about 20 percent of their total daily water intake from food. Believe it or not, pickles are one of the best foods for hydration. One pickled gherkin is about 94 percent water and also contains important electrolytes such as sodium, calcium, magnesium and potassium, which are often lost in sweat.

(Related: Do You Really Need Electrolytes When You Work Out?)

And while pickles aid in hydration, the juice that pickles are in may help with muscle cramps. Though more research is needed, a 2010 article in the Journal of Medicine and Science in Sports and Exercise examined the effect of pickle juice on muscle cramping and found that a small amount of pickle juice may stop muscle cramping. The researchers theorised that this effect occurs not due to its electrolyte content, but instead, they proposed, it's the pickle juice's overwhelming taste that stimulates the nervous system to stop muscle cramping.