What Are Electrolytes and Do You Even Need Them?

Electrolytes are essential minerals that maintain the right balance of water in the body, according to Marisa Michael, RDN, board certified specialist in sports dietetics and owner of Real Nutrition in Portland, Oregon. That's a big deal, considering that about 60 percent of an adult's body weight is water, she says.

All that fluid isn't just whooshing around like you're a self-contained bath. It's working all the time to perform major functions like regulating body temperature, protecting your joints and carrying nutrients from one place to another. How does the water know where to go for jobs like that? Electrolytes.

"Electrolytes attract water and are necessary for the maintenance of body fluids, muscle contractions and nerve system functions", Michael adds.

These are the seven electrolyte directors running the show, and a few of their main functions:

· Sodium: regulates blood pressure

· Potassium: helps muscles contract, regulates nerve impulses

· Calcium: important for bones and teeth, aids in blood clotting

· Bicarbonate: helps heart function

· Magnesium: regulates blood glucose (sugar) levels, enhances immunity

· Chloride: helps digestion, balances acidity and alkalinity

· Phosphorus: aids in tissue growth and repair

Although electrolytes tend to get highlighted most when they're lost during workouts, the fact is that they're not energy boosters like caffeine. They're a critical part of making sure every system in your body is functioning the way it should, and that's particularly true for athletes, Michael says.

"It's crucial for athletes to replace both fluid and electrolytes, especially sodium, after exercise", she notes.