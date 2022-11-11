Compound Exercises: What They Are and How to Do Them

Compound exercises are movements that "recruit one or more large muscle areas and involve two or more primary joints", said Enja Schenck, MS, CSCS.

Here are some key examples of the best compound exercises:

Squat

Deadlift

Lunge

Step-up

Push-up

Chin-up

Good morning

Bench press

Overhead press

Row

Compound exercises differ from single-joint exercises, which "recruit smaller muscle areas and involve only one primary joint, such as the upper arm, neck, forearm, lower back or lower leg", Schenck said. One example? A bicep curl, which targets your bicep. With the elbow only moving, the biceps brachii muscle is what creates the force during the concentric movement (as you're curling up, the muscle shortens) and eccentric movement (as you move back to the starting position, the muscle lengthens).

Compare a single-joint exercise like the bicep curl to a compound exercise like an overhead press. In the overhead press, you hold one weight in each hand, starting up by your shoulders. Then, both the elbow and the shoulder joint move as you press the weights up overhead and then back down to the starting position. Both the elbow and shoulder joint, as well as the surrounding muscle groups, are called upon to complete the move.

Compare an isolated or single-joint exercise like the bicep curl, to a compound exercise such as the deadlift.

Another example of a compound movement is a deadlift. "During a deadlift, you're working pretty much everything in your body. It targets the lats in your back, your posterior chain, such as hamstrings and glutes, as well as core, adductors and others", said Chris Travis, NASM CPT. "Basically, everything in your body has to turn on to perform a deadlift", he said.

While not all compound exercises target the full body, it's a good example of how multiple muscles and joints have to fire up to complete the movement.

(Related: 9 Benefits of Doing Push-ups Every Day)