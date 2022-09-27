Ir al contenido principal
|

Términos de búsqueda populares

Sugerencias principales

      Materiales sustentables

      Nike Dri-FIT One Elastika

      Camiseta de tirantes de ajuste estándar para mujer

      $649

      Altamente valorado
      Cardo claro/Blanco
      Negro/Blanco

      La camiseta de tirantes Nike Dri-FIT One Elastika es nuestro top más versátil, y está diseñada para todas las formas de entrenamiento: gimnasio, yoga o correr. La tela suave y tersa, hecha con un 100% de fibras de poliéster reciclado, cuenta con un diseño transpirable que mantiene la transpirabilidad y la comodidad.

      • Color que se muestra: Negro/Blanco
      • Estilo: DD4941-010

      Talla y ajuste

      • La persona de la fotografía usa talla S y mide 1,80 m
      • Ajuste estándar para una sensación relajada y cómoda

      Envíos y devoluciones gratis

      Envíos gratuitos en compras superiores a $999.

      • Debido a las medidas actuales para proteger la seguridad de los empleados de nuestro centro de distribución con motivo del COVID-19, las entregas pueden presentar un retraso. Puedes consultar el estatus de tu pedido aquí.
      • Envíos y devoluciones gratis para miembros de Nike.

      Método de fabricación

      • El poliéster reciclado utilizado en los productos Nike procede de botellas de plástico recicladas que se limpian, se desmenuzan y se convierten en pellets. Luego, a partir de los pellets, se fabrica un hilo nuevo de alta calidad que se utiliza en nuestros productos para proporcionar un rendimiento óptimo con un menor impacto en el medio ambiente.
      • Además de reducir los desechos, el poliéster reciclado reduce las emisiones de carbono hasta en un 30% en comparación con el poliéster virgen. Nike recupera un promedio de 1000 millones de botellas de plástico anualmente de vertederos y canales.
      • Obtén más información sobre nuestro movimientoMove to Zero hacia cero carbono y cero desechos, incluido el modo en el que estamos trabajando para diseñar productos con la sustentabilidad en mente y, así, ayudar a proteger elfuturodel lugar donde vivimos y nos divertimos.

      Evaluaciones (26)

      4.3 Estrellas

      • Slinky Back

        cf73eb19-f1f7-460e-b61b-e108780e0c77 - 27 sept 2022

        I really like this top! The back is feminine and sporty. I especially like the way you can choose the length and neckline position precisely how you need it for each outfit via the adjustable strap at the back. It feels like you have nothing on but covers everything perfectly.

      • Comfortable but……

        7047659792 - 15 sept 2022

        I have 3 colors, bought 2 more colors (S)…..had to return because the fit is not the same… feels like an XS instead of S…

      • Very cust IF you have a HUGE chest

        DEBBIEW268167665 - 06 ago 2022

        Loved the style and adjustable straps but the fit was super strange under the armpits. It hung and sagged. Maybe if I had triple D's it would fill out but no. I ended up tying a piece of string around the back straps to cinch it tighter and it looked fine.