      Materiales sustentables

      Nike Court Legacy

      Calzado para hombre

      $1,499

      Blanco/Negro/Gris niebla/Blanco
      Blanco/Negro/Blanco
      Negro/Blanco
      Blanco/Ocre desierto/Negro

      Honrando una historia arraigada en la cultura del tenis, el Nike Court Legacy te trae un básico probado por el tiempo. La parte superior rugosa, las costuras tradicionales y un Swoosh retro permiten combinar deporte y moda. Y puedes hacer el bien luciendo bien.

      • Color que se muestra: Negro/Blanco
      • Estilo: DH3162-001

      Envíos gratuitos en compras superiores a $999.

      Debido a las medidas actuales para proteger la seguridad de los empleados de nuestro centro de distribución con motivo del COVID-19, las entregas pueden presentar un retraso.
      • Envíos y devoluciones gratis para miembros de Nike.

      Método de fabricación

      • Este producto se diseñó de forma responsable, exclusivamente con materiales reciclados obtenidos de los residuos posconsumo y posfabricación. Uno de nuestros grandes pasos en nuestro viaje hacia un futuro con huella de carbono cero y cero residuos es la elección de nuestros materiales, ya que suponen más del 70% de la huella de cualquier producto. Al reutilizar los plásticos, hilos y tejidos que ya tenemos, reducimos notablemente nuestras emisiones. Nuestro objetivo es utilizar la máxima cantidad de materiales reciclados posible sin afectar al rendimiento, la durabilidad o el estilo.
      • Obtén más información sobre nuestro movimientoMove to Zero hacia cero carbono y cero desechos, incluido el modo en el que estamos trabajando para diseñar productos con la sustentabilidad en mente y, así, ayudar a proteger elfuturodel lugar donde vivimos y nos divertimos.

      • Great Shoe!

        LoganP - 08 jun 2022

        Nike did a good job on this shoe. It's very stylish, very comfortable, and it lets my feet breathe. Not for athletics, though. Pretty sure I found it in the "Lifestyle" section.

      • Great fashion statement not athlete shoes

        9953205502 - 22 may 2022

        These shoes are great fashion statement shoes. I can wear them to work and look sporty. They take a while to break in and are a little stiff. The shoes run small and slender (e.g. not ideal for a wide foot). Also like all Nike shoes they are hard to clean when they get dirty. Photo after I have worn the shoes for like a year.