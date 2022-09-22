El Nike Air Max Pre-Day incorpora el look clásico de la herencia de Nike Running a un nuevo nivel con un look trepidante, listo para el vertiginoso mundo actual.Rinde homenaje al pasado y mantén viva la estética deportiva retro gracias a un diseño confeccionado con, al menos, un 20% de materiales reciclados.La nueva ventana Air dinamiza el look, mezclando un estilo llamativo con una amortiguación increíblemente suave.
4.6 Estrellas
DanielR97856180 - 22 sept 2022
EN PISO HUMEDO O MOJADO NO TIENEN ADHERENCIA
J U. - 26 ene 2022
this air max line is amazing for men and women i have a pair and my girl has a pair and we love them the womens are a little more stylish but the mens also have some dope color ways. nike nailed this line
DR59017070 - 14 ene 2022
My absolute favorite running/gym shoe! Light weight and has the perfect support I needed in my arch. I only wish they offered more colorful varieties…I went and ordered the green ones from the mens! Oh the size runs true to my other size 8 Nike shoes.