Ir al contenido principal
|

Términos de búsqueda populares

Sugerencias principales

      Materiales sustentables

      Nike Air Max Pre-Day

      Calzado para mujer

      $1,919
      $3,199
      40% de descuento

      El Nike Air Max Pre-Day incorpora el look clásico de la herencia de Nike Running a un nuevo nivel con un look trepidante, listo para el vertiginoso mundo actual.Rinde homenaje al pasado y mantén viva la estética deportiva retro gracias a un diseño confeccionado con, al menos, un 20% de materiales reciclados.La nueva ventana Air dinamiza el look, mezclando un estilo llamativo con una amortiguación increíblemente suave.

      • Color que se muestra: Negro/Plata metalizado/Blanco
      • Estilo: DC4025-001

      Envíos y devoluciones gratis

      Envíos gratuitos en compras superiores a $999.

      • Debido a las medidas actuales para proteger la seguridad de los empleados de nuestro centro de distribución con motivo del COVID-19, las entregas pueden presentar un retraso. Puedes consultar el estatus de tu pedido aquí.
      • Envíos y devoluciones gratis para miembros de Nike.

      Método de fabricación

      • Este producto se diseñó de forma responsable, exclusivamente con materiales reciclados obtenidos de los residuos posconsumo y posfabricación. Uno de nuestros grandes pasos en nuestro viaje hacia un futuro con huella de carbono cero y cero residuos es la elección de nuestros materiales, ya que suponen más del 70% de la huella de cualquier producto. Al reutilizar los plásticos, hilos y tejidos que ya tenemos, reducimos notablemente nuestras emisiones. Nuestro objetivo es utilizar la máxima cantidad de materiales reciclados posible sin afectar al rendimiento, la durabilidad o el estilo.
      • Obtén más información sobre nuestro movimientoMove to Zero hacia cero carbono y cero desechos, incluido el modo en el que estamos trabajando para diseñar productos con la sustentabilidad en mente y, así, ayudar a proteger elfuturodel lugar donde vivimos y nos divertimos.

      Evaluaciones (9)

      4.6 Estrellas

      • DanielR97856180 - 22 sept 2022

        EN PISO HUMEDO O MOJADO NO TIENEN ADHERENCIA

      • so dope

        J U. - 26 ene 2022

        this air max line is amazing for men and women i have a pair and my girl has a pair and we love them the womens are a little more stylish but the mens also have some dope color ways. nike nailed this line

      • Best Shoe

        DR59017070 - 14 ene 2022

        My absolute favorite running/gym shoe! Light weight and has the perfect support I needed in my arch. I only wish they offered more colorful varieties…I went and ordered the green ones from the mens! Oh the size runs true to my other size 8 Nike shoes.