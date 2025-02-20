Men's tank tops: train with freedom
Whether you're pounding the streets, pumping iron or shooting hoops, Nike men's sleeveless vests and tank tops deliver perfect fit and comfort. Our Dri-FIT technology is designed to wick away sweat to keep you dry and fresh. Plus, mesh fabric panels deliver ventilation where you need it most. When the temperature rises, ultra-lightweight, breathable materials keep you cool and comfortable.
Designed for the footie legends of tomorrow, our slim-fit sleeveless tank tops offer clever styling for a streamlined look. And for a looser, more relaxed fit, opt for a classic Nike basketball jersey. They're available in authentic NBA team colours and crafted from ultra-breathable fabrics. With total freedom and flexibility on the court, you can play at your best. That's why our jerseys have reshaped seams and armholes for increased movement and comfort.
You can also train with the knowledge that you're doing your bit for the planet. That's because the Nike range of sleeveless tops and tanks for men includes designs made from sustainable materials, such as organic cotton blends and recycled polyester fibres.