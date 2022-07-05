Salta al contenuto principale
      Nike Air Max 97

      Scarpa - Uomo

      179,99 €

      Valutazione alta
      Bianco/Nero/Wolf Grey
      Nero/Bianco
      Nero/Bianco/Nero
      Crea il tuo prodotto personalizzato con Nike By You

      Con lo stesso design ondulato dell'originale, ispirato ai treni proiettile giapponesi, Nike Air Max 97 è pensata per spingere il tuo stile a tutta velocità. Grazie alla rivoluzionaria unità Nike Air a tutta lunghezza che ha messo sottosopra il mondo del running e all'aggiunta di colori nuovi e dettagli frizzanti, ti permetterà di correre nel massimo comfort.

      • Colore mostrato in foto: Bianco/Nero/Wolf Grey
      • Stile: 921826-101

      Recensioni (87)

      4.6 Stelle

      • Midsole Paint

        AlanE - 05 lug 2022

        Not as durable as claimed. Midsole paint rubs off within a couple of wears and you can do nothing about it, and everything falls apart after that. Not worth the price.

      • Literally a perfect sneaker

        HeathW472633302 - 14 gen 2022

        Literally my favorite shoe every. Super comfortable, they look amazing, and they’re easy to style. Definitely worth the price, and will for sure buy more pairs

      • Shoe review

        P E. - 09 gen 2022

        Daughter love shoes Plus y'all are fancy shipping and handling and y'all return policy is excellent not only that y'all normally give discounts