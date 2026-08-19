    2. /
  2. Accessories & Equipment
    3. /
  3. Hats, Visors & Headbands
    4. /
  4. Caps

Women's White Caps

Nike Dri-FIT ADV Club
Nike Dri-FIT ADV Club Unstructured Tennis Cap
Recycled Materials
Nike Dri-FIT ADV Club
Unstructured Tennis Cap
₪139.90
Nike Fly
Nike Fly Dri-FIT ADV Unstructured Cooling Cap
Recycled Materials
Nike Fly
Dri-FIT ADV Unstructured Cooling Cap
₪599.90
Nike Club
Nike Club Unstructured Swoosh Cap
Recycled Materials
Nike Club
Unstructured Swoosh Cap
₪99.90
Jordan Fly
Jordan Fly Unstructured Cap
Recycled Materials
Jordan Fly
Unstructured Cap
₪99.90
Jordan Pro
Jordan Pro Unstructured Hat
Jordan Pro
Unstructured Hat
₪139.90
Nike Rise
Nike Rise Structured A-Frame Cap
Recycled Materials
Nike Rise
Structured A-Frame Cap
₪139.90
ACG Radical AirFlow Fly Cap
ACG Radical AirFlow Fly Cap Adjustable Dri-FIT Trail-Running Hat
Coming Soon
ACG Radical AirFlow Fly Cap
Adjustable Dri-FIT Trail-Running Hat
₪219.90
Jordan Rise
Jordan Rise Structured Camo Hat
Recycled Materials
Jordan Rise
Structured Camo Hat
₪149.90
Jordan Pro
Jordan Pro Structured Cap
Recycled Materials
Jordan Pro
Structured Cap
₪149.90
Jordan Rise
Jordan Rise Structured Metal Jumpman Hat
Recycled Materials
Jordan Rise
Structured Metal Jumpman Hat
₪139.90
Nike Rise
Nike Rise Dri-FIT ADV SwooshFlex Structured Golf Cap
Recycled Materials
Nike Rise
Dri-FIT ADV SwooshFlex Structured Golf Cap
₪129.90
Nike Rise
Nike Rise Structured A-Frame Cap
Recycled Materials
Nike Rise
Structured A-Frame Cap
₪139.90
NikeSKIMS
NikeSKIMS Women's Cap
NikeSKIMS
Women's Cap
₪189.90
Nike Club
Nike Club Unstructured JDI Cap
Nike Club
Unstructured JDI Cap
₪119.90
NOCTA
NOCTA S.S.C. Cap CS
Recycled Materials
NOCTA
S.S.C. Cap CS
₪139.90
Nike Club
Nike Club Unstructured Cap
Recycled Materials
Nike Club
Unstructured Cap
₪119.90
Jordan Club
Jordan Club Unstructured Curved-Bill Hat
Jordan Club
Unstructured Curved-Bill Hat
₪119.90
Nike Fly
Nike Fly Dri-FIT Unstructured Swoosh Cap
Recycled Materials
Nike Fly
Dri-FIT Unstructured Swoosh Cap
₪129.90
Jordan Jumpman Pro
Jordan Jumpman Pro Adjustable Cap
Recycled Materials
Jordan Jumpman Pro
Adjustable Cap
₪139.90
Nike Dri-FIT Club
Nike Dri-FIT Club Structured Swoosh Cap
Recycled Materials
Nike Dri-FIT Club
Structured Swoosh Cap
₪119.90
Nike Dri-FIT Club
Nike Dri-FIT Club Unstructured Featherlight Cap
Recycled Materials
Nike Dri-FIT Club
Unstructured Featherlight Cap
₪129.90
Jordan Pro
Jordan Pro Unstructured Flat-Bill Hat
Recycled Materials
Jordan Pro
Unstructured Flat-Bill Hat
₪169.90
Nike Dri-FIT Club
Nike Dri-FIT Club Unstructured Metal Swoosh Cap
Recycled Materials
Nike Dri-FIT Club
Unstructured Metal Swoosh Cap
₪119.90
Nike Dri-FIT ADV Fly
Nike Dri-FIT ADV Fly Unstructured AeroBill AeroAdapt Cap
Recycled Materials
Nike Dri-FIT ADV Fly
Unstructured AeroBill AeroAdapt Cap
₪179.90

White caps for women: coverage from the top down

Head out ready for whatever the weather throws, in a women's white cap. Front visors are ideal for keeping both sun and rain out of your eyes, so you can focus on the challenge at hand. Breathable materials and air vents keep you comfortable when the intensity rises. Plus, you'll find options featuring Nike Dri-FIT technology. This clever fabric moves sweat away from your skin, helping it evaporate faster to keep you fresh and snug. You can take your comfort to the max with a cap featuring Nike AeroAdapt technology. It uses targeted panels of sweat-activated vents to help keep you at the optimal temperature, so you're not distracted as you train.


Create a statement look in our white hats for women. You'll spot the iconic Nike Swoosh on many of our caps, along with vintage logos and bold graphics—so you can set the tone for the game ahead. Structured options give you a classic look, while unstructured styles are designed to mould to the shape of your head for a personalised fit. For added security, pick a workout cap with an elastic drawcord and an easy-to-use toggle to keep your hat in place during intense movement.


Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards a zero-carbon and zero-waste future. To join us, choose a women's white cap with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.