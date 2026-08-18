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  2. Accessories & Equipment
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  3. Hats, Visors & Headbands
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  4. Caps

White Caps

(30)
Nike Dri-FIT ADV Club
Nike Dri-FIT ADV Club Unstructured Tennis Cap
Recycled Materials
Nike Dri-FIT ADV Club
Unstructured Tennis Cap
₪139.90
Nike Fly
Nike Fly Dri-FIT ADV Unstructured Cooling Cap
Recycled Materials
Nike Fly
Dri-FIT ADV Unstructured Cooling Cap
₪599.90
Nike Rise
Nike Rise Dri-FIT ADV SwooshFlex Structured Golf Cap
Recycled Materials
Nike Rise
Dri-FIT ADV SwooshFlex Structured Golf Cap
₪129.90
Nike Club
Nike Club Unstructured Swoosh Cap
Recycled Materials
Nike Club
Unstructured Swoosh Cap
₪99.90
Nike Club
Nike Club Kids' Unstructured Futura Wash Cap
Nike Club
Kids' Unstructured Futura Wash Cap
₪84.90
Jordan Fly
Jordan Fly Unstructured Cap
Recycled Materials
Jordan Fly
Unstructured Cap
₪99.90
Jordan Pro
Jordan Pro Unstructured Hat
Jordan Pro
Unstructured Hat
₪139.90
Nike Rise
Nike Rise Structured A-Frame Cap
Recycled Materials
Nike Rise
Structured A-Frame Cap
₪139.90
ACG Radical AirFlow Fly Cap
ACG Radical AirFlow Fly Cap Adjustable Dri-FIT Trail-Running Hat
Coming Soon
ACG Radical AirFlow Fly Cap
Adjustable Dri-FIT Trail-Running Hat
₪219.90
Jordan Rise
Jordan Rise Structured Camo Hat
Recycled Materials
Jordan Rise
Structured Camo Hat
₪149.90
Jordan Pro
Jordan Pro Structured Cap
Recycled Materials
Jordan Pro
Structured Cap
₪149.90
Nike Dri-FIT Club
Nike Dri-FIT Club Kids' Unstructured Metal Swoosh Cap
Recycled Materials
Nike Dri-FIT Club
Kids' Unstructured Metal Swoosh Cap
₪94.90
Jordan Rise
Jordan Rise Structured Metal Jumpman Hat
Recycled Materials
Jordan Rise
Structured Metal Jumpman Hat
₪139.90
Nike Rise
Nike Rise Structured A-Frame Cap
Recycled Materials
Nike Rise
Structured A-Frame Cap
₪139.90
NikeSKIMS
NikeSKIMS Women's Cap
NikeSKIMS
Women's Cap
₪189.90
Nike Club
Nike Club Unstructured JDI Cap
Nike Club
Unstructured JDI Cap
₪119.90
NOCTA
NOCTA S.S.C. Cap CS
Recycled Materials
NOCTA
S.S.C. Cap CS
₪139.90
Nike Club
Nike Club Unstructured Cap
Recycled Materials
Nike Club
Unstructured Cap
₪119.90
Jordan Club
Jordan Club Unstructured Curved-Bill Hat
Jordan Club
Unstructured Curved-Bill Hat
₪119.90
Nike Fly
Nike Fly Dri-FIT Unstructured Swoosh Cap
Recycled Materials
Nike Fly
Dri-FIT Unstructured Swoosh Cap
₪129.90
Jordan Jumpman Pro
Jordan Jumpman Pro Adjustable Cap
Recycled Materials
Jordan Jumpman Pro
Adjustable Cap
₪139.90
Nike Dri-FIT Club
Nike Dri-FIT Club Structured Swoosh Cap
Recycled Materials
Nike Dri-FIT Club
Structured Swoosh Cap
₪119.90
Nike Dri-FIT Club
Nike Dri-FIT Club Unstructured Featherlight Cap
Recycled Materials
Nike Dri-FIT Club
Unstructured Featherlight Cap
₪129.90
Jordan Pro
Jordan Pro Unstructured Flat-Bill Hat
Recycled Materials
Jordan Pro
Unstructured Flat-Bill Hat
₪169.90
Nike Dri-FIT Club
Nike Dri-FIT Club Unstructured Metal Swoosh Cap
Recycled Materials
Nike Dri-FIT Club
Unstructured Metal Swoosh Cap
₪119.90
Nike Dri-FIT ADV Fly
Nike Dri-FIT ADV Fly Unstructured AeroBill AeroAdapt Cap
Recycled Materials
Nike Dri-FIT ADV Fly
Unstructured AeroBill AeroAdapt Cap
₪179.90
Nike Fly
Nike Fly Dri-FIT ADV Unstructured Reflective Cap
Recycled Materials
Nike Fly
Dri-FIT ADV Unstructured Reflective Cap
₪139.90
Nike Club
Nike Club Unstructured Futura Wash Cap
Nike Club
Unstructured Futura Wash Cap
₪119.90
Jordan Club
Jordan Club Adjustable Festival Hat
Recycled Materials
Jordan Club
Adjustable Festival Hat
₪119.90
Nike Club
Nike Club Golf Tartan Cap
Recycled Materials
Nike Club
Golf Tartan Cap
28% off
Nike Dri-FIT Club
Nike Dri-FIT Club Unstructured Metal Swoosh Cap
Recycled Materials
Nike Dri-FIT Club
Unstructured Metal Swoosh Cap
₪119.90
Nike Dri-FIT ADV Fly
Nike Dri-FIT ADV Fly Unstructured AeroBill AeroAdapt Cap
Recycled Materials
Nike Dri-FIT ADV Fly
Unstructured AeroBill AeroAdapt Cap
₪179.90
Nike Fly
Nike Fly Dri-FIT ADV Unstructured Reflective Cap
Recycled Materials
Nike Fly
Dri-FIT ADV Unstructured Reflective Cap
₪139.90
Nike Club
Nike Club Unstructured Futura Wash Cap
Nike Club
Unstructured Futura Wash Cap
₪119.90
Jordan Club
Jordan Club Adjustable Festival Hat
Recycled Materials
Jordan Club
Adjustable Festival Hat
₪119.90
Nike Club
Nike Club Golf Tartan Cap
Recycled Materials
Nike Club
Golf Tartan Cap
28% off

White caps: protection when you need it

Once the sun starts shining, our white caps help you stay focused on your training. We make them in practical designs that keep the glare off, without adding unwanted bulk or weight. Plus, we craft them from breathable materials that promote good air circulation for lasting comfort. Shop our selection of straight and curved brim shapes to find your perfect match, and look out for our iconic Nike Swoosh that adds a premium finishing touch.


Find your focus


Keep cool when the action heats up in a white cap featuring our Dri-FIT technology. This acclaimed fabric uses engineered moisture-wicking fibres to actively draw sweat away from your scalp. Then, they transport the dampness to the surface, so it can dry. Plus, breathable properties promote improved airflow. All of this means you can shed excess heat quickly. That ensures you stay fresh and comfortable for longer. Look out for designs with mesh panels, which provide extra cooling where you need it most.


Own the court


From the pre-match knock-up to must-win match points, our white caps help you keep your head in the game. Shady brims provide defence against the glare, even when you're serving and rallying with the sun in your face. We've also reshaped the bill to be a little shorter. That means it gives you the protection you want without blocking your view during your serve. Plus, sweat-wicking properties and lightweight mesh materials give you the comfort you need to stay focused throughout each game, set and match.


Bring your A-game


Our white caps for golfers let you get the most out of your time on the links. We craft them from fabrics rich in natural fibres for a gentle, breathable feel. When the action heats up, our Dri-FIT technology wicks away sweat to help you stay cool. Plus, curved brims provide optimum protection from glare, helping improve your depth perception. Look out for comfortable materials that keep your scalp protected from harmful rays, and find your perfect fit with adjustable back straps.


Share your passion


We make our white caps in a selection of designs, so you can show off your commitment to your favourite sport or team. You can embrace a basketball-inspired aesthetic with our Jumpman range. If you're passionate about football, go for caps inspired by some of the world's most iconic clubs. Want a cap that celebrates your unique spirit? Look out for inspiring slogans and bold printed details that are made to stand out. When it comes to branded detailing, you can keep things neat and discreet with tonal embroidery. For a loud-and-proud effect, go for styles with oversized logos in contrasting colourways.


Join our mission


Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards a zero-carbon and zero-waste future. To join us, choose a white cap with our Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.