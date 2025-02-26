  1. Clothing
  Trousers & Tights

Trousers & Tights

Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece Women's High-Waisted Oversized Tracksuit Bottoms
₪249.90
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
Women's High-Waisted Oversized Tracksuit Bottoms
₪249.90
Nike Therma
Nike Therma Men's Therma-FIT Tapered Fitness Trousers
Sustainable Materials
Nike Therma
Men's Therma-FIT Tapered Fitness Trousers
₪279.90
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Men's Trousers
₪229.90
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Men's Trousers
₪229.90
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Joggers
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Joggers
Nike Windrunner
Sustainable Materials
Nike Windrunner Women's High-Waisted Woven Open-Hem Trousers
₪319.90
Sustainable Materials
Nike Windrunner
Women's High-Waisted Woven Open-Hem Trousers
₪319.90
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Loose Trousers
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' Loose Trousers
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece Men's Trousers
₪299.90
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Men's Trousers
₪299.90
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Sustainable Materials
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Older Kids' Joggers
Sustainable Materials
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Older Kids' Joggers
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Joggers
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' Joggers
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' (Girls') Loose Trousers
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' (Girls') Loose Trousers
Nike Dri-FIT Strike
Sustainable Materials
Nike Dri-FIT Strike Older Kids' Football Pants
Sustainable Materials
Nike Dri-FIT Strike
Older Kids' Football Pants
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's Trousers
Nike Club
Men's Trousers
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' (Girls') High-Waisted Fitted Trousers
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' (Girls') High-Waisted Fitted Trousers
Inter Milan Club Third
Inter Milan Club Third Men's Nike Football French Terry Joggers
Inter Milan Club Third
Men's Nike Football French Terry Joggers
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Men's Dri-FIT 3/4-Length Fitness Tights
Sustainable Materials
Nike Pro
Men's Dri-FIT 3/4-Length Fitness Tights
₪169.90
Nike Zenvy Sheer
Nike Zenvy Sheer Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted Full-Length Trousers
Nike Zenvy Sheer
Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted Full-Length Trousers
Nike Pro 365
Nike Pro 365 Women's 13cm (approx.) Shorts
Sustainable Materials
Nike Pro 365
Women's 13cm (approx.) Shorts
₪129.90
Paris Saint-Germain Club
Paris Saint-Germain Club Men's Nike Football Jogger
Paris Saint-Germain Club
Men's Nike Football Jogger
Nike Bliss
Nike Bliss Women's Dri-FIT Trousers
Nike Bliss
Women's Dri-FIT Trousers
Nike Sportswear Standard Issue
Nike Sportswear Standard Issue Older Kids' (Boys') Cargo Trousers
Nike Sportswear Standard Issue
Older Kids' (Boys') Cargo Trousers
Nike Zenvy
Sustainable Materials
Nike Zenvy Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
Sustainable Materials
Nike Zenvy
Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
Jordan Essentials
Jordan Essentials Men's Fleece Baseline Trousers
Jordan Essentials
Men's Fleece Baseline Trousers
Nike Go
Sustainable Materials
Nike Go Women's Firm-Support High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings with Pockets
Sustainable Materials
Nike Go
Women's Firm-Support High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings with Pockets
Nike Zenvy
Sustainable Materials
Nike Zenvy Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
Sustainable Materials
Nike Zenvy
Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings