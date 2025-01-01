Alexia Putellas boots and clothing: celebrate the legend
From after-work training sessions to must-win fixtures for your team—our Alexia Putellas boots and clothing range helps you perform at your best. Expect tops and shorts in streamlined silhouettes that are made for effortless movement. Footwear built from technical materials for exceptional performance. And a choice of adults' and junior sizes, so athletes of all ages can channel their icon as they play.
Put in your best-ever shift for your team in a pair of Alexia Putellas boots. You'll find a variety of stud styles to suit the pitch conditions you'll be playing on, as well as AstroTurf designs for indoor and artificial surfaces. Plus, Cyclone 360 traction patterns help you stop quickly and pivot in any direction. Meanwhile, underfoot, supportive cushioning helps soak up shocks and impact to protect your muscles and joints. When it comes to the uppers, look out for NikeSkin touch zones. They're crafted from engineered mesh for a close-contact feel with the ball. This improves your control and accuracy.
Because working hard means building up a sweat, we make our Alexia Putellas apparel with Nike Dri-FIT technology. Engineered fibres wick away sweat from your skin, drawing it to the surface of the garment so it can dry quickly. Our fabrics also have breathable properties to promote good airflow around your skin. All of this means you can shed excess heat quickly, so you stay fresh and focused for longer.
Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards zero carbon and zero waste to help protect the future of sport. To join us, choose Alexia Putellas boots and clothing with our Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content and the shoes with at least 20% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.
Alexia Putellas is a midfielder for FC Barcelona and an icon of women's football. She has lifted every major club trophy and individual player award in Europe. Her playing style combines exceptional game insight with clinical precision. Our Alexia Putellas boots are built to reflect these qualities and help players achieve their dreams.