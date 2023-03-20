Skip to main content
      Women's Basketball Trousers & Tights

      Tights & Leggings
      Nike Dri-FIT Swoosh Fly Standard Issue
      Nike Dri-FIT Swoosh Fly Standard Issue Women's Basketball Trousers
      Nike Dri-FIT Swoosh Fly Standard Issue
      Women's Basketball Trousers
      ₪329.90
      Jordan Sport
      Jordan Sport Women's Joggers
      Jordan Sport
      Women's Joggers
      ₪319.90
      Los Angeles Lakers Courtside City Edition
      Los Angeles Lakers Courtside City Edition Women's Nike NBA Tracksuit Bottoms
      Sustainable Materials
      Los Angeles Lakers Courtside City Edition
      Women's Nike NBA Tracksuit Bottoms
      ₪279.90
      Luka 1
      Luka 1 Basketball Shoes
      Luka 1
      Basketball Shoes
      ₪459.90
      Zion 2 "Noah"
      Zion 2 "Noah" Basketball Shoes
      Zion 2 "Noah"
      Basketball Shoes
      ₪539.90
      Jordan Jumpman
      Jordan Jumpman Women's Medium-Support 1-Piece Pad Sports Bra
      Sustainable Materials
      Jordan Jumpman
      Women's Medium-Support 1-Piece Pad Sports Bra
      ₪159.90
      Kyrie Low 5
      Kyrie Low 5 Basketball Shoes
      Kyrie Low 5
      Basketball Shoes
      Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
      Jordan Brooklyn Fleece Women's Trousers
      Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
      Women's Trousers
      ₪299.90
      Nike Precision 5
      Nike Precision 5 Basketball Shoe
      Nike Precision 5
      Basketball Shoe
      ₪299.90
      Jordan Sport
      Jordan Sport Women's Logo Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Jordan Sport
      Women's Logo Leggings
      ₪259.90
      Jordan One Take 4
      Jordan One Take 4 Basketball Shoes
      Jordan One Take 4
      Basketball Shoes
      ₪399.90
      Air Jordan XXXVII
      Air Jordan XXXVII Basketball Shoes
      Air Jordan XXXVII
      Basketball Shoes
      ₪769.90
      Air Jordan XXXVII Satou
      Air Jordan XXXVII Satou Women's Basketball Shoes
      Air Jordan XXXVII Satou
      Women's Basketball Shoes
      ₪779.90
      Air Jordan XXXVII Low
      Air Jordan XXXVII Low Basketball Shoes
      Air Jordan XXXVII Low
      Basketball Shoes
      ₪699.90
      Nike Go
      Nike Go Women's Firm-Support Mid-Rise 7/8 Leggings with Pockets
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Go
      Women's Firm-Support Mid-Rise 7/8 Leggings with Pockets
      ₪409.90
      Jordan Sport
      Jordan Sport Women's Leggings (Plus Size)
      Sustainable Materials
      Jordan Sport
      Women's Leggings (Plus Size)
      Nike Go
      Nike Go Women's Firm-Support High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings with Pockets
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Go
      Women's Firm-Support High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings with Pockets
      ₪409.90
      Jordan Sport
      Jordan Sport Women's Medium-Support Lightly Lined Layered Sports Bra
      Sustainable Materials
      Jordan Sport
      Women's Medium-Support Lightly Lined Layered Sports Bra
      ₪229.90
      Nike Precision 6
      Nike Precision 6 Basketball Shoes
      Nike Precision 6
      Basketball Shoes
      ₪299.90
      Jordan
      Jordan Women's Long-Sleeve Crop Top
      Jordan
      Women's Long-Sleeve Crop Top
      ₪179.90
      Nike Cosmic Unity 2
      Nike Cosmic Unity 2 Basketball Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Cosmic Unity 2
      Basketball Shoes
      ₪669.90
      Jordan
      Jordan Women's Boxy T-Shirt
      Jordan
      Women's Boxy T-Shirt
      ₪139.90
      Jordan
      Jordan Women's Long-Sleeve Cropped T-Shirt
      Jordan
      Women's Long-Sleeve Cropped T-Shirt
      ₪179.90
      Nike Air Deldon 'Deldon Designs'
      Nike Air Deldon 'Deldon Designs' Basketball Shoes
      Nike Air Deldon 'Deldon Designs'
      Basketball Shoes
      ₪469.90