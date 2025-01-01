Vini Jr. football boots and shirts: celebrate the legend
Celebrate a true sporting icon with our range of football boots and shirts inspired by Vinícius Júnior. You'll find footwear made with our latest pro-standard materials and technologies. These give you an outstanding grip on the pitch and excellent control of the ball. Plus, our strips help you stay cool and collected as you power through your own must-win fixture. Helping a young footie star chase down their dreams? We have shirts, boots and training gear in junior sizes to help young athletes hone their skills.
Built for players
The best part of the beautiful game? Playing it yourself. We make our Vini Jr. shirts with our renowned Nike Dri-FIT technology. Engineered fibres draw sweat away from your skin. Next, they transport it to the surface so it can dry quickly. Plus, breathable properties in the material promote good air circulation around your body. All of this helps you stay cool and composed for longer. Combine this with added stretch in the fabric for effortless movement in every direction, and you're ready to play your best game.
Power your performance
We design every aspect of our Vini Jr. boots to give you ultimate control and confidence on the pitch. Our NikeSkin uppers feature textured patterns to give you exceptional control of the ball. Meanwhile, ultra-lightweight materials help deliver a barely-there feel. Underfoot, you'll find Air Zoom units. These absorb the energy of your movements, then spring back into place. This creates a springy, propulsive effect. Plus, we create our range of Vini Jr. boots with a range of stud depths. That means you can match your footwear to the playing surface and conditions.
Follow the adventure
Celebrate the journey of the Brazil men's squad in Vini Jr. shirts that showcase his international career. You'll notice the team's iconic colours, combined with the season's latest graphics. When the team hits the road, you can follow their adventures with a Brazil away shirt. Plus, as the action heats up, our pro-quality fabrics wick away sweat so you stay fresh and comfortable for longer. Want to kit out the whole family? You'll find adult and junior sizes in our edit, so every fan can get in on the action.
Nike's Move to Zero
Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards zero carbon and zero waste to help protect the future of sport. To join us, choose Vinícius Júnior boots and shirts with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content and shoes with at least 20% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill. Plus, since 2008, we've made all our Nike Air units at our Oregon and Missouri facilities with at least 25% post-manufacturing waste.
Footwear inspired by an icon
With a career that began at Flamengo's Youth Academy in Brazil, Vinícius Júnior quickly became one of the most sought-after young players in the world. His transfer fee to Real Madrid broke the record for a U-18 player. As a key squad member, he helped the team lift the trophy in multiple La Liga and Champions League title races. We build our Vini Jr. football boots to reflect his exceptional pace, powerful tackles and world-class ball control.