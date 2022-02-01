Rep your game in basketball vests, jerseys and kits
Basketball jerseys: built for the game
Basketball jerseys are made to move with the pace of play. Whether you're running drills, getting shots up or pushing through a full-court game, the right jersey helps you stay comfortable. Lightweight fabrics feel smooth against the skin. Sleeveless cuts free up your arms for passing, shooting and defending. It's easy to bend, jump and change direction, thanks to split hems and easy fits. Browse basketball vests, kits and jersey styles for men, women and kids, with all options built for performance on the court and relaxed wear off it.
Stay dry when the tempo rises
As your session heats up, Nike Dri-FIT technology helps draw sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation. The result is a dry feel that lasts through warm-ups, scrimmages and extra reps. Selected performance basketball jerseys feature Nike Dri-FIT ADV, combining moisture-wicking fabric with advanced engineering to help boost airflow when you need it most. Breathable weaves and stretch materials let the jersey flex with your body, so that you can stay loose from the first possession to the final shot.
Official looks for NBA and WNBA fans
Show who you back with official NBA and WNBA jerseys inspired by the teams and players you follow. Shop Swingman jerseys for a court-ready feel with everyday versatility, or choose Authentic styles with details that reflect what the pros wear. You'll also find Icon, Association, Statement and City Edition designs, plus throwback Hardwood Classics and kids’ jerseys for younger fans. Whether you're dressing for match day or slipping a casual layer over a tee, these basketball jerseys bring team pride into your rotation without getting in the way of movement.
Basketball vests for comfort beyond the court
A good basketball vest should feel easy the moment you put it on. Standard and loose fits give you space to move, while flexible necklines and neat trims help cut out distractions. A versatile vest is your go-to for training, pick-up games and gym sessions, as well as everyday activities. Pull one over a long-sleeved base layer when the air feels cooler, or wear it alone to keep things light when you're kicking back indoors. The simple sleeveless style is breathable, airy and ready for action. This is sportswear that looks at home on the court and feels right for the rest of your day.
Find basketball kits in your fit and style
Choose a basketball kit based on how you like to move. For high-intensity sessions, look for Dri-FIT fabric, breathable panels and a shape that gives you a full range of motion. For lifestyle wear, a relaxed basketball jersey offers easy layering and shows your allegiance. Kids’ options help young players and fans get into the game in sizes made for them. Use the filters to browse by league, team, player, fit or materials, then shop the jersey that matches your game, your support and your everyday rhythm.
Move to Zero
Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards zero carbon and zero waste to help protect the future of sport. To join our journey, choose basketball clothing with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.