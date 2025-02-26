  1. Clothing
    2. /
  2. Tops & T-Shirts

Nike T-Shirts & Tops

Graphic T-ShirtsLong Sleeve ShirtsShort Sleeve ShirtsSleeveless & Tank TopsKits & JerseysPolosButton-Downs & Flannels
Gender 
(0)
Men
Women
Kids 
(0)
Boys
Girls
Shop By Price 
(0)
Sale & Offers 
(0)
Sale
Colour 
(0)
Black
Blue
Green
Grey
Orange
Pink
Purple
Red
White
Yellow
Sports 
(0)
Lifestyle
Running
Football
Training & Gym
Yoga
Basketball
Golf
Skateboarding
Tennis
Walking
Volleyball
Dance
Brand 
(0)
Nike Sportswear
Jordan
ACG
Nike Pro
Fit 
(0)
Loose
Nike Dri-FIT
Nike Dri-FIT Men's Fitness T-Shirt
Nike Dri-FIT
Men's Fitness T-Shirt
₪119.90
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Men's Dri-FIT Tight Long-Sleeve Fitness Top
Sustainable Materials
Nike Pro
Men's Dri-FIT Tight Long-Sleeve Fitness Top
₪169.90
Jordan Sport x Fédération Française de Basketball
Jordan Sport x Fédération Française de Basketball Men's T-Shirt
Jordan Sport x Fédération Française de Basketball
Men's T-Shirt
₪179.90
Jordan Flight Essentials 85
Jordan Flight Essentials 85 Men's T-Shirt
Jordan Flight Essentials 85
Men's T-Shirt
₪189.90
Nike Sportswear Club Essentials
Nike Sportswear Club Essentials Women's T-Shirt (Plus Size)
Nike Sportswear Club Essentials
Women's T-Shirt (Plus Size)
₪99.90
Nike Dri-FIT One
Nike Dri-FIT One Women's Standard-Fit Short-Sleeve Top
Sustainable Materials
Nike Dri-FIT One
Women's Standard-Fit Short-Sleeve Top
₪149.90
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's Crew-Neck Jumper
Nike Club
Men's Crew-Neck Jumper
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Men's Dri-FIT Tight Sleeveless Fitness Top
Sustainable Materials
Nike Pro
Men's Dri-FIT Tight Sleeveless Fitness Top
₪149.90
Nike Dri-FIT Strike
Nike Dri-FIT Strike Older Kids' Short-Sleeve Football Top
Sustainable Materials
Nike Dri-FIT Strike
Older Kids' Short-Sleeve Football Top
Los Angeles Lakers Essential
Los Angeles Lakers Essential Men's Nike NBA T-Shirt
Los Angeles Lakers Essential
Men's Nike NBA T-Shirt
₪149.90
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Women's Tank
Sold Out
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Women's Tank
F.C. Barcelona 2024/25 Stadium Home
F.C. Barcelona 2024/25 Stadium Home Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Sustainable Materials
F.C. Barcelona 2024/25 Stadium Home
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
₪399.90
Nike Strike
Nike Strike Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Football Top
Sustainable Materials
Nike Strike
Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Football Top
Team 31
Team 31 Men's Nike NBA T-Shirt
Sold Out
Team 31
Men's Nike NBA T-Shirt
Chelsea F.C. 2024/25 Stadium Home
Chelsea F.C. 2024/25 Stadium Home Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Sustainable Materials
Chelsea F.C. 2024/25 Stadium Home
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
₪399.90
F.C. Barcelona Strike
F.C. Barcelona Strike Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Short-Sleeve Knit Top
Sustainable Materials
F.C. Barcelona Strike
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Short-Sleeve Knit Top
Jordan
Jordan Women's Girlfriend T-Shirt
Jordan
Women's Girlfriend T-Shirt
Jordan Jumpman
Jordan Jumpman Men's T-Shirt
Jordan Jumpman
Men's T-Shirt
Jordan
Jordan Women's Oversized Graphic T-Shirt
Jordan
Women's Oversized Graphic T-Shirt
Paris Saint-Germain 2024/25 Stadium Home
Paris Saint-Germain 2024/25 Stadium Home Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Sustainable Materials
Paris Saint-Germain 2024/25 Stadium Home
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Chicago Bulls Essential
Chicago Bulls Essential Men's Nike NBA T-Shirt
Chicago Bulls Essential
Men's Nike NBA T-Shirt
Jordan
Jordan Women's Tank
Jordan
Women's Tank
Jordan 23 Engineered
Jordan 23 Engineered Men's Short-Sleeve T-Shirt
Sold Out
Jordan 23 Engineered
Men's Short-Sleeve T-Shirt
Los Angeles Lakers Essential
Los Angeles Lakers Essential Men's Nike NBA T-Shirt
Los Angeles Lakers Essential
Men's Nike NBA T-Shirt

Nike T-shirts and tops: breathable comfort

Whether you're training or relaxing, our T-shirts always step up to the mark. We've got colourful tops to bring fun to your workout and monochrome styles for a classic laid-back look. You'll also find our Swoosh printed and embroidered throughout the range for that iconic Nike style. Bold graphics and logo detailing offer a standout finish, too.

Working up a sweat? Pick a top crafted with Nike Dri-FIT technology. It wicks away sweat from the skin so you can work harder for longer. Short sleeves and scoop necks also help to keep you cool. Plus, soft and ultra-light fabrics offer exceptional comfort, allowing you to get the most from your training. Our active tops are also designed with plenty of stretch, so they flex with you as you move.

When chilly weather arrives, pick a style with a funnel neck and long sleeves to lock in warmth. Go for a standard fit for a comfortable feel or a slim polo for a sleek look.