Nike Air Force 1 High By You Custom Men's Shoes

Nike Air Force 1 High By You

₪729.90

These AF-1s are all about the details. Customise your label, laces and dubrae, and don't forget to leave your mark with personal text on the backtab. Between 8 colour choices and additional translucent and gum-rubber options for the sole, this design is destined to be one of a kind—just like you.

What's Your Base?

Start with the leather upper, then choose between traditional, translucent and gum rubber for the midsole and outsole.

Colour-up

Clean neutrals, luxe metallics, sporty classics or all of the above. What will you create?

Express yourself

Your initials? A nickname? Or something else that's so you. Get personal with up to 9 characters on the strap. Plus, your name is on the box.