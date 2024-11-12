Jordan Heir Series celebrates excellence in women's basketball
Product news
These game-changing shoes are inspired by women's basketball.
- Since releasing the women's Air Jordan OG in 1998, Jordan Brand has championed female basketball players.
- Now, it's introduced the Heir Series, a silhouette inspired by women hoopers and made for all players of the game.
- The Heir Series is the lowest-to-the-ground shoe in Jordan Brand's basketball line, helping to enable running and cutting, moves critical in women's basketball. The new silhouette also includes a rubber herringbone traction pattern and an adaptive, flexible cage to boost court feel, control and support.
- The Heir series comes in three colourways and is available globally at Jordan.com and select retail locations.
Women have changed the game of basketball. "We're currently witnessing a pivotal and transformative era for sports, especially women's sports", said Rhyne Howard, an Atlanta Dream guard and Jordan Brand female athlete. So it's only fitting that Jordan Brand is committed to celebrating and serving female players.
In 1998, Jordan Brand released its first basketball shoe created for women, Air Jordan OG. Since then, the Brand has crafted shoes for pros like former Minnesota Lynx player, Maya Moore, and Los Angeles Sparks guard, Kia Nurse, and released its Air Jordan 37 and 38. Plus, multiple female Jordan Brand Family athletes have competed in Player Edition models of the Air Jordan, Tatum 2 and Luka 3.
Now, Jordan Brand is shooting even higher when it comes to supporting women's basketball. Meet the Heir Series, a new shoe silhouette informed by insights from female athletes on the Jordan Brand Family roster.
On the performance front, pros asked for shoes with a lower-to-the-ground design for more court feel. More court feel helps enable running and cutting, moves critical in women's basketball. The Jordan Brand's response? A shoe with the lowest silhouette in their basketball line, thanks to a drop-in Cushlon 3.0 midsole protected by an exterior layer of foam.
For even more court feel and control, the shoe includes a rubber herringbone traction pattern. Plus, to help prevent ankle rolling—the most common injury for female hoopers—the silhouette boasts an adaptive, flexible cage.
"I love how light they are, how comfortable they are, and I feel like I have a lot of support when I run and cut out on the court", said Jordin Canada, two-time WNBA Champion and a Jordan Brand athlete. "It's a great shoe, and for it to be a shoe from women, I'm really glad to be a part of this one".
The Heir Series also scores on the style front, coming in colourways celebrating ground-breaking female athletes. "Main Character" features a vibrant colour palette and an abstract animal print. "Her Collective" includes the favourite hues of all the female Jordan Brand Family athletes, while "YSY" is more neutral and understated in design.
"Understanding that the Heir Series is specifically designed from my insights as well as other women athletes on the roster and is really representative of the change that's going on right now in women's basketball", said Kiki Rice, a UCLA Bruins guard and Jordan Brand athlete.
To step up your own game, pick up a pair at Jordan.com and select retail locations worldwide. All Jordan Brand basketball footwear is available in extended sizing.