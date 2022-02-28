How to Wash A Backpack

Empty the backpack first and remove any excess debris or dust by hand or vacuum cleaner.

Remove any caked-on stains with a soft toothbrush. Avoid using water as this can further damage leather when not mixed with other cleaning agents.

For other stains, combine warm water and washing-up liquid. Dab the mixture onto the leather with a clean towel. Wipe away the soapy mixture with a fresh damp towel and let dry.

If the stain is oil based, a degreaser or dry cornflour can get things started, but you still may need to use the soapy cleaning solution to finish the job.

Once clean and dry, use a leather conditioner on the exterior or leather sections of the bag to restore it.

To keep a leather backpack clean, it's best to try to treat the bag to avoid it getting soiled in the first place. On the outside of the bag, use a waterproofing solution to keep it safe from water and other damaging elements. In the event it does get dirty, follow these steps to clean your leather backpack:

Occasionally, leather—and backpacks made from the material—can accumulate mould. If this happens, the backpack will have a distinct odour and look discoloured. To treat the mould, wipe it off first with a wet towel and then do a deep clean with a leather cleaner.