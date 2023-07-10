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Last updated: 10 July 2023
2 min read

Get Ada Her Way

When you see that power braid, it’s time to buckle up and get Ada her way! Get up to speed on Norway’s Ada Hegerberg as she looks to lead her team back to its historic heights.

“Our country has a big history in women’s football, and it’s time to get back to it.”

Ada Hegerberg: Get Ada Her Way

Ada Hegerberg
Norway Women’s National Football Team

Ada Hegerberg: Get Ada Her Way

A Tradition of Excellence

Norway’s National Team Kits are a force all their own. Rep for Ada and Norway in the iconic red and bold blue.

“Putting on this jersey gives me an extreme kick. You represent not only the values of your country but a whole new generation.”

Ada Hegerberg: Get Ada Her Way

Ada Hegerberg
Norway Women’s National Football Team

Shop National Team KitsSee More Athletes

Ada Hegerberg
Norway Women’s National Football Team

Shop National Team KitsSee More Athletes

Originally published: 10 July 2023