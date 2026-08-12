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Women's White Running Shoes

(34)
Nike Revolution 8
Nike Revolution 8 Women's Road Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Revolution 8
Women's Road Running Shoes
€64.99
Nike Winflo 12
Nike Winflo 12 Women's Road Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Winflo 12
Women's Road Running Shoes
€109.99
Nike Vomero 18
Nike Vomero 18 Women's Road Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Vomero 18
Women's Road Running Shoes
€159.99
Nike Vomero Plus
Nike Vomero Plus Women's Road Running Shoes
Nike Vomero Plus
Women's Road Running Shoes
€179.99
Nike Pegasus Premium
Nike Pegasus Premium Women's Road Running Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Pegasus Premium
Women's Road Running Shoes
€209.99
Nike Pegasus 42
Nike Pegasus 42 Women's Road Running Shoes
+1
Recycled Materials
Nike Pegasus 42
Women's Road Running Shoes
€139.99
Nike Journey Run
Nike Journey Run Women's Road Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Journey Run
Women's Road Running Shoes
€99.99
Nike Downshifter 14
Nike Downshifter 14 Women's Road Running Shoe
Nike Downshifter 14
Women's Road Running Shoe
€69.99
Nike Structure Plus
Nike Structure Plus Women's Road Running Shoes
Nike Structure Plus
Women's Road Running Shoes
€179.99
Nike Vomero Premium
Nike Vomero Premium Women's Road Running Shoes
Nike Vomero Premium
Women's Road Running Shoes
€229.99
Nike Zoom Fly 6
Nike Zoom Fly 6 Women's Road Racing Shoes
Nike Zoom Fly 6
Women's Road Racing Shoes
€169.99
Nike Wildhorse 10
Nike Wildhorse 10 Women's Trail-Running Shoes
Nike Wildhorse 10
Women's Trail-Running Shoes
€149.99
Nike Kiger 10
Nike Kiger 10 Trail-Running Shoes
Nike Kiger 10
Trail-Running Shoes
€159.99
ACG Zegama Trail
ACG Zegama Trail Women's Trail-Running Shoes
ACG Zegama Trail
Women's Trail-Running Shoes
€169.99
Nike Zoom Fly 6
Nike Zoom Fly 6 Women's Road Racing Shoes
Nike Zoom Fly 6
Women's Road Racing Shoes
€169.99
Nike Quest 6
Nike Quest 6 Women's Road Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Quest 6
Women's Road Running Shoes
€79.99
Nike Mind 001
Nike Mind 001 Women's Pregame Mules
Coming Soon
Nike Mind 001
Women's Pregame Mules
€89.99
Nike V5 RNR
Nike V5 RNR Women's shoes with reflective design accents
Recycled Materials
Nike V5 RNR
Women's shoes with reflective design accents
€89.99
Nike Structure 26
Nike Structure 26 Women's Road Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Structure 26
Women's Road Running Shoes
€149.99
Nike Run Defy
Nike Run Defy Women's Road Running Shoes
Nike Run Defy
Women's Road Running Shoes
€59.99
Nike ACG Ultrafly Trail
Nike ACG Ultrafly Trail Trail-Racing Shoes
Nike ACG Ultrafly Trail
Trail-Racing Shoes
€249.99
Nike Alphafly 3
Nike Alphafly 3 Women's Road Racing Shoes
Nike Alphafly 3
Women's Road Racing Shoes
€309.99
Nike ACG Pegasus Trail
Nike ACG Pegasus Trail Women's Trail-Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG Pegasus Trail
Women's Trail-Running Shoes
€149.99
Nike Quest 7
Nike Quest 7 Women's Road Running Shoes
Nike Quest 7
Women's Road Running Shoes
€79.99
Nike Ava Edge
Nike Ava Edge Men's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Ava Edge
Men's Shoes
€149.99
Nike Vomero 18 By You
Nike Vomero 18 By You Custom Women's Road Running Shoes
Customise
Customise
Nike Vomero 18 By You
Custom Women's Road Running Shoes
€189.99
Nike Vomero Plus By You
Nike Vomero Plus By You Custom Women's Road Running Shoes
Customise
Customise
Nike Vomero Plus By You
Custom Women's Road Running Shoes
€209.99
Nike Pegasus 42 By You
Nike Pegasus 42 By You Custom Women's Road Running Shoes
Customise
Customise
Nike Pegasus 42 By You
Custom Women's Road Running Shoes
€169.99
Nike Air Max Dn8 Be True By You
Nike Air Max Dn8 Be True By You Custom Shoes
Customise
Customise
Nike Air Max Dn8 Be True By You
Custom Shoes
€209.99
ACG Pegasus Trail By You
ACG Pegasus Trail By You Women's Trail-Running Shoes
Customise
Customise
ACG Pegasus Trail By You
Women's Trail-Running Shoes
€179.99
Nike Free RN By You
Nike Free RN By You Custom Women's Road Running Shoes
Customise
Customise
Nike Free RN By You
Custom Women's Road Running Shoes
€129.99
Nike Pegasus Plus
Nike Pegasus Plus Women's Road Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Pegasus Plus
Women's Road Running Shoes
30% off
Nike Victory 2
Nike Victory 2 Athletics Distance Spikes
Nike Victory 2
Athletics Distance Spikes
30% off
Nike Dragonfly 2
Nike Dragonfly 2 Athletics Distance Spikes
Nike Dragonfly 2
Athletics Distance Spikes
30% off
Nike Ava Edge
Nike Ava Edge Men's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Ava Edge
Men's Shoes
€149.99
Nike Vomero 18 By You
Nike Vomero 18 By You Custom Women's Road Running Shoes
Customise
Customise
Nike Vomero 18 By You
Custom Women's Road Running Shoes
€189.99
Nike Vomero Plus By You
Nike Vomero Plus By You Custom Women's Road Running Shoes
Customise
Customise
Nike Vomero Plus By You
Custom Women's Road Running Shoes
€209.99
Nike Pegasus 42 By You
Nike Pegasus 42 By You Custom Women's Road Running Shoes
Customise
Customise
Nike Pegasus 42 By You
Custom Women's Road Running Shoes
€169.99
Nike Air Max Dn8 Be True By You
Nike Air Max Dn8 Be True By You Custom Shoes
Customise
Customise
Nike Air Max Dn8 Be True By You
Custom Shoes
€209.99
ACG Pegasus Trail By You
ACG Pegasus Trail By You Women's Trail-Running Shoes
Customise
Customise
ACG Pegasus Trail By You
Women's Trail-Running Shoes
€179.99
Nike Free RN By You
Nike Free RN By You Custom Women's Road Running Shoes
Customise
Customise
Nike Free RN By You
Custom Women's Road Running Shoes
€129.99
Nike Pegasus Plus
Nike Pegasus Plus Women's Road Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Pegasus Plus
Women's Road Running Shoes
30% off
Nike Victory 2
Nike Victory 2 Athletics Distance Spikes
Nike Victory 2
Athletics Distance Spikes
30% off
Nike Dragonfly 2
Nike Dragonfly 2 Athletics Distance Spikes
Nike Dragonfly 2
Athletics Distance Spikes
30% off

White running trainers for women: power your performance

At Nike, we've been proud supporters of women's running since 1979, when we partnered with the International Runners Committee to lobby for gender equality in distance events. Today, our women's white running shoes help runners everywhere enhance their performance. Think engineered outsoles to suit your running surface. Flexible mesh uppers that move when you do. And world-class cushioning to protect your joints and muscles.

Because running can be demanding on your body, we design our ladies' white running shoes with specialist built-in support. Pairs with Nike Air units give you the cushioned protection you need to run with confidence. Plus, our revolutionary lightweight materials mean you'll get shock absorption without unwanted weight or bulk. Experience a springy, propulsive feel that powers you through each stride—so you stay ready for your next challenge.

A successful run is built from the ground up. Our white running shoes for women come with a choice of outsole designs to suit your needs. Lightly textured rubber designs have excellent durability—perfect for tackling smooth, hard surfaces like pavements or tarmac. For track events, check out our women's white running shoes with spikes. These give extra bite for powerful push-offs and confident landings. Meanwhile, our trail-running shoes feature deep directional cleats so you can take on rough and slippy conditions with ease.

Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards zero carbon and zero waste to help protect the future of sport. Since 2008, we've made all our Nike Air units at our Oregon and Missouri facilities with at least 25% post-manufacturing waste. Plus, we repurpose old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets into high-performance yarn for our clothing. If you'd like to join us, choose white running trainers for women with our Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the shoes with at least 20% recycled content.