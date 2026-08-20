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Women's High-Waisted Yoga Shorts

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Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's High-Waisted 20.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Just In
Nike Zenvy
Women's High-Waisted 20.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
€64.99
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Nike Zenvy
Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
€59.99
Nike One
Nike One Women's High-Waisted Capri Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Women's High-Waisted Capri Leggings
€44.99