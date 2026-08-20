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Women's High-Waisted Yoga Trousers & Tights

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Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's High-Waisted Flared Leggings with No Front Seam
Nike Zenvy
Women's High-Waisted Flared Leggings with No Front Seam
€109.99
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings with No Front Seam
+1
Bestseller
Nike Zenvy
Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings with No Front Seam
€99.99
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's High-Waisted Capri Leggings
Nike Zenvy
Women's High-Waisted Capri Leggings
€89.99
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's High-Waisted 20.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Just In
Nike Zenvy
Women's High-Waisted 20.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
€64.99
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Nike Zenvy
Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
€59.99
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with No Front Seam
+3
Nike Zenvy
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with No Front Seam
€99.99
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's High-Waisted Flared Leggings
Nike Zenvy
Women's High-Waisted Flared Leggings
€114.99
Nike One Seamless Front
Nike One Seamless Front Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
Bestseller
Nike One Seamless Front
Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
€49.99
Nike One
Nike One Women's High-Waisted Flared Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Women's High-Waisted Flared Leggings
€59.99
Nike (M) One
Nike (M) One Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with Pockets (Maternity)
Recycled Materials
Nike (M) One
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with Pockets (Maternity)
€54.99
Nike One
Nike One Women's High-Waisted Capri Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Women's High-Waisted Capri Leggings
€44.99
Nike One
Nike One Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Stirrup Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Stirrup Leggings
€54.99
Nike One
Nike One Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
30% off
Nike One
Nike One Women's 13cm (approx.) Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Women's 13cm (approx.) Shorts
30% off