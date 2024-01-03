Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      1. Clothing
        2. /
      2. Bottoms
        3. /
      3. Shorts

      Women's High-Waisted Shorts

      Trousers & TightsShortsTights & Leggings
      Gender 
      (1)
      Women
      Shop By Price 
      (0)
      Sale & Offers 
      (0)
      Size 
      (0)
      Colour 
      (0)
      Sports 
      (0)
      Yoga
      Brand 
      (0)
      Fit 
      (0)
      Nike Sportswear Everyday Modern
      Nike Sportswear Everyday Modern Women's High-Waisted Woven Shorts
      Nike Sportswear Everyday Modern
      Women's High-Waisted Woven Shorts
      Nike Zenvy (M)
      Nike Zenvy (M) Women's Gentle-support High-waisted 20cm (approx.) Biker Shorts with Pockets (Maternity)
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Zenvy (M)
      Women's Gentle-support High-waisted 20cm (approx.) Biker Shorts with Pockets (Maternity)
      €74.99
      Nike Pro 365
      Nike Pro 365 Women's High-Waisted 18cm (approx.) Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pro 365
      Women's High-Waisted 18cm (approx.) Shorts
      €34.99
      Nike Universa
      Nike Universa Women's Medium-Support High-Waisted 20cm (approx.) Biker Shorts with Pockets
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Universa
      Women's Medium-Support High-Waisted 20cm (approx.) Biker Shorts with Pockets
      €64.99
      Nike Pro 365
      Nike Pro 365 Women's High-Waisted 18cm (approx.) Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pro 365
      Women's High-Waisted 18cm (approx.) Shorts
      Nike Zenvy
      Nike Zenvy Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted 20cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Zenvy
      Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted 20cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
      €64.99
      Nike Yoga
      Nike Yoga Women's High-Waisted 18cm (approx.) Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Yoga
      Women's High-Waisted 18cm (approx.) Shorts
      €34.99
      Nike One
      Nike One Women's High-Waisted 18cm (approx.) Printed Biker Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike One
      Women's High-Waisted 18cm (approx.) Printed Biker Shorts
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT Women's High-Waisted 8cm (approx.) Shorts
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT
      Women's High-Waisted 8cm (approx.) Shorts
      €37.99
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece Women's High-Waisted Loose Shorts
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
      Women's High-Waisted Loose Shorts
      €49.99
      Nike SB Skyring
      Nike SB Skyring Skate Shorts
      Nike SB Skyring
      Skate Shorts
      Nike Forward Shorts
      Nike Forward Shorts Women's High-Waisted Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Forward Shorts
      Women's High-Waisted Shorts
      Nike Go
      Nike Go Women's Firm-Support High-Waisted 20cm (approx.) Biker Shorts with Pockets (Plus Size)
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Go
      Women's Firm-Support High-Waisted 20cm (approx.) Biker Shorts with Pockets (Plus Size)
      €64.99
      Nike Sportswear
      Nike Sportswear Women's Jersey Wave-Dye Shorts
      Nike Sportswear
      Women's Jersey Wave-Dye Shorts
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece Women's High-Waisted Loose-Fit Shorts
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
      Women's High-Waisted Loose-Fit Shorts
      Nike Sportswear Everyday Modern
      Nike Sportswear Everyday Modern Women's High-Waisted Biker Shorts
      Nike Sportswear Everyday Modern
      Women's High-Waisted Biker Shorts
      Nike SB Skyring
      Nike SB Skyring Skate Shorts
      Nike SB Skyring
      Skate Shorts
      €74.99
      Nike SB Skyring
      Nike SB Skyring Skate Shorts
      Nike SB Skyring
      Skate Shorts
      Nike Sportswear Nike Modern Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Nike Modern Fleece Women's French Terry Loose Shorts
      Nike Sportswear Nike Modern Fleece
      Women's French Terry Loose Shorts
      €74.99
      Nike ACG
      Nike ACG Women's 12.5cm (approx.) Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike ACG
      Women's 12.5cm (approx.) Shorts
      Nike Zenvy (M)
      Nike Zenvy (M) Women's Gentle-support High-waisted 20cm (approx.) Biker Shorts with Pockets (Maternity)
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Zenvy (M)
      Women's Gentle-support High-waisted 20cm (approx.) Biker Shorts with Pockets (Maternity)
      Nike Sportswear Essential
      Nike Sportswear Essential Women's Woven High-Waisted Shorts
      Nike Sportswear Essential
      Women's Woven High-Waisted Shorts
      €54.99
      Nike ACG
      Nike ACG Women's Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike ACG
      Women's Shorts
      Nike ACG
      Nike ACG Women's Printed Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike ACG
      Women's Printed Shorts